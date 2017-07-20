Jörg Angeli -

Nachdem in letzter Zeit bereits viele Gerüchte die Runde gemacht hatten, ist es nun offiziell: Newell Brands verkauft seine Marken K2, Full Tilt, Line Skis, Marker, Dalbello und weitere Outdoor Hersteller.

Update vom 20. Juli 2017: Mit dem heutigen Update und der neuesten Pressemitteilung aus dem Hause Kohlberg & Company findet dieser Deal nun einen Abschluss. Wie die Private Equity Firma am Anfang der Woche bekannt gegeben hat, ist das Geschäft mit Newell Brands abgeschlossen und die folgenden Marken nun in der Hand des neuen Besitzers: Völkl®, K2®, Marker®, Dalbello®, Madshus®, Line®, FullTilt®, Atlas®, Tubbs®, Ride® sowie BCA®.

Für die geschäftliche Weiterführung der Sparten K2 Sports sowie Marker Dalbello Völkl wurde eine neue Holding Company gegründet. Den Vorsitz übernimmt Joe Lawler, einer der Partner bei Kohlberg & Company. Die Geschäftsführung übernimmt Christoph Bronder, der zuvor der CEO von Marker Dalbello Völkl sowie Managing Director von K2 Europe war.

Zudem werden weitere Führungspositionen wie folgt besetzt:

Jonathan Wiant: Leiter Vertrieb, Marketing und Produktentwicklung (Marker Dalbello Völkl)

Andrea Bergamin: Leiter des operativen Geschäfts aller Brands

Michael Quinn (Kohlberg Operating Partner): Finanzchef (CFO)

Der bisherige Geschäftsführer von K2 Robert Marcovitch wird seine Tätigkeit nach einer Übergangszeit beenden. Für die neue Firma sucht Kohlberg & Company nun nach einem Nachfolger für Marcovitch.

Hier die ganze Pressemitteilung:

"MOUNT KISCO, N.Y.--Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”) a leading private equity firm specializing in middle-market investing, announced today that it has completed the previously-announced acquisition of the Winter Sports business of Newell Brands Inc., including Völkl®, K2®, Marker®, Dalbello®, Madshus®, Line®, Full Tilt®, Atlas®, Tubbs®, Ride® and BCA®.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of two iconic groups known throughout the sporting goods industry: K2 and Marker Dalbello Völkl,” said Chris Anderson, Partner of Kohlberg. “Kohlberg & Company is excited to be investing in their future. Customers know K2 and Marker Dalbello Völkl as leaders in action sports innovation, and we look forward to building on that legacy. The strong brand reputation and the global teams who have developed, manufactured, sold and serviced these products are the primary reasons for our enthusiasm.”

Joe Lawler, Operating Partner of Kohlberg, has been named Chairman of the Board of K2-MDV Holdings, LP (the “Company”), a holding company that will own the K2 Sports and Marker Dalbello Völkl business units. Joe commented: “This lineup of revered consumer brands together with a world-class management team makes our investment an exciting one. The identities and product specifications of the brands will be retained, developed and celebrated in the future as we unlock each brand’s full potential and bring authentic lifestyle experiences to the global outdoor sports enthusiast community.”

Kohlberg also announced the following Senior Leadership Team for the Company:

Christoph Bronder, President and CEO of Marker Dalbello Völkl, will assume the new role of President and CEO of the Company, with overall responsibility for K2 and Marker Dalbello Völkl. Christoph has successfully built up and led the Marker Dalbello Völkl Group business for more than 20 years. Christoph has also been a Managing Director of K2 Europe since 2008 and he has been instrumental in the development of the Völkl brand, the Marker acquisition in 2000 and the Dalbello acquisition in 2015.

Christoph will be supported by a strong leadership team reporting to him. Jonathan Wiant will continue in his role as leader of Marker Dalbello Völkl Brands, including sales, marketing and product development functions. Andrea Bergamin will be the leader of all operations of the brands, and Kohlberg Operating Partner Michael Quinn has joined as the Company’s Global Chief Financial Officer. Michael will be based in K2’s Seattle, WA headquarters and will oversee all Company financial functions.

K2 President & CEO Robert Marcovitch has successfully achieved his goals with the Company and will be leaving following a transition period. The company has commenced a global search for a new leader of K2 Brands, who will be based in K2’s Seattle, WA headquarters and be responsible for all sales, marketing and product development for all K2 Brands.

“We greatly appreciate Robert’s support through the transaction and this forthcoming transition period,” added Joe Lawler, “and I want to thank him for all of the great work he has done at K2 Sports.”

About:

Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm specializing in middle-market investing. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 30-year history, Kohlberg has completed 70 platform investments and more than 150 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion."

Den bisherigen Verlauf dieses Deals findet ihr auf den nächsten Seiten.

Update vom 14. Juni 2017: In unserer Auflistung der Marken ist uns ein Fehler unterlaufen: Marmot gehört NICHT zu den Brands, die Newell verkaufen möchte. Wir haben den Artikel entsprechend korrigiert und entschuldigen uns für diesen Fehler.

Update vom 7. Juni 2017: Wie Newell Brands am 26. Mai in einer Pressemitteilung bekannt gegeben hat, ist der Verkauf der Marken Völkl, K2, Marker, Dalbello, Madshus, Line, Full Tilt, Atlas, Tubbs, Ride and BCA einen Schritt vorangekommen. Der alte bzw. noch aktuelle Inhaber der Traditionsfirmen hat mit der privaten Investorengruppe Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. ein "definitive agreement" für die meisten der zum Verkauf stehenden Marken abgeschlossen. Der Abschluss des Deals soll am Ende des zweiten oder am Anfang des dritten Quartals 2017 erfolgen.

Der Umsatz der zum Verkauf stehenden Marken liegt laut Newell bei ca. 330 Millionen Dollar (ca. 294 Millionen Euro) im Jahr 2016 und der Gewinn bei ca. 25 Millionen Dollar (ca. 22 Millionen Euro).

Außerdem wurde bekannt gegeben, dass die beiden Marken Zoot sowie Squadra getrennt von den restlichen Brands verkauft werden.

Zunächst einmal sind die Marken also gerettet. Was der neue Inhaber nach einem erfolgreichen Abschluss der Verhandlungen mit den Marken vorhat, ist jedoch weiterhin offen. Wir werden euch auf dem Laufenden halten und informieren, sobald es neue Entwicklungen gibt.

Die Pressemitteilung von Newell Brands findet ihr hier.

Update vom 7. Oktober: Nach vielen Reaktionen aus der Wintersportindustrie hat Newell am gestrigen Donnerstag laut ispo.com eine auf deutsch verfasste Pressemitteilung veröffentlicht. Dort rudert der Konzern zurück und sagt: "Newell wird beide Unternehmen behalten, sollte sich kein passender Käufer finden". Zudem fügt Newell hinzu, dass keine wirtschaftlichen Gründe zu der Entscheidung geführt haben: "Die Gründe für die Portfoliobereinigung liegen nicht in der in der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung dieser beiden renommierten und traditionsreichen Wintersport-Spezialisten, sondern in einem veränderten Fokus von Newell mit dem Ziel, ein starkes und wegweisendes Unternehmen in der Konsumgüterindustrie aufzubauen.".

Wir atmen daher einmal alle durch, beobachten das Thema weiterhin und sobald es gesicherte Neuigkeiten gibt, werden wir euch informieren.

Nachfolgend die ursprüngliche Meldung vom 6. Oktober

Newell Brands, ein riesiger Consumer Konzern, hat gestern in einer Pressemitteilung verkündet, dass 10% des eigenen Portfolios verkauft werden sollen. Damit sind die Gerüchte, die seit einiger Zeit in der Szene zu hören waren, leider Wirklichkeit. Unter den Brands sind auch prägende Wintersport-Firmen wie K2 Sports, Line Skis, Full Tilt, Marker, Völkl und Dalbello.

Der Plan von Newell Brands sieht vor, dass die Brands bis Mitte 2018 verkauft werden sollen. Gelingt dies nicht, droht die Einstellung aller geschäftlichen Aktivitäten dieser für den Freestyle Sport so wichtigen Marken. Diesem Prozess vorangegangen war der Kauf von Jarden Corp., denen früher die oben genannten Marken gehörten, durch Newell Rubbermaid Inc.. Der Kaufpreis für diesen Deal aus dem Dezember 2015 lag bei 15,4 Milliarden Dollar (ca. 13,4 Milliarden €).

Der neue Konzern läuft seit dem unter dem Namen Newell Brands und macht einen Umsatz von ca. 16 Milliarden Dollar. Der Plan von Newell Brands CEO Michael Polk zum Zeitpunkt der Fusion war, durch Erhöhung der Effizienz, Ausdünnung des Portfolios und Synergieeffekte die Kosten um ca. 500 Millionen Dollar zu senken.

Zurück zum gestrigen Tag. Dass Marken in der Wintersportindustrie, die in den letzten Jahren immer wieder hart um ihre Umsätze kämpfen musste, verkauft werden, ist nicht wirklich neu. So ziemlich jede größere Firma hat bereits mindestens einmal ihren Besitzer gewechselt und gehört zu einem globalen Konzern - einzelne kleine Szene Marken ausgenommen.

Alex Draper, Marketing Vize Präsident von K2 Sports International, gab ein kurzes Statement an die Kollegen von powder.com:

"It’s business as usual at K2 Sports worldwide. We continue to invest in equipment, people, and programs to insure the success of our portfolio of brands. Our people remain focused on customer and consumer needs and look forward to a promising future."

Wie geht es weiter?

Noch müssen wir nicht gleich in Panik verfallen, eine gesunde Portion Skepsis ist jedoch trotzdem angebracht.

Auf der Pro Seite steht natürlich, dass die Geschäfte aller Marken laufen und diese in ihrem Markt zu den Big Playern gehören. Der operative Gewinn von Jardens Outdoor Marken (vor dem Verkauf an Newell) betrug im Jahr 2015 34,1 Millionen Dollar. Der Trend ist zwar bei vielen Brands absteigend, aber es steht am Ende eben immer noch ein Gewinn unter dem Strich. Hinzu kommt, dass Namen wie K2 und Völkl, die schon mehr als 50 Jahre respektive 90 Jahre, im Business sind, sich einen mehr als ansehnlichen Ruf erarbeitet haben und seit einigen Jahrzehnten bereits zu DEN traditionellen Firmen gehören. Da wird sich dann wohl hoffentlich auch ein Käufer dafür finden.

Wir halten euch über dieses Thema natürlich auf dem Laufenden.

Die gesamte Pressemitteilung von Newell Brands findet ihr auf der nächsten Seite.

Sharpens Strategic Focus for Accelerated Growth

Consolidates Business Units

Creates New Global E-commerce Division

Holds Nearly 10 Percent of Portfolio for Sale

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) announced a series of changes related to a comprehensive strategic review of its business conducted since the completion of the Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden combination. Newell Brands will transform from a holding company to an operating company and, with a new set of investment priorities and a sharpened set of portfolio choices, accelerate growth and performance by deploying a proven set of growth capabilities over a broader set of categories and by disproportionately resourcing the business with the greatest potential.

The company will simplify its operating structures consolidating the existing 32 Business Units to 16 Operating Divisions, including the creation of a new global enterprise-wide e-Commerce Division. The company will also focus and strengthen its portfolio by holding a number of businesses for sale, using the proceeds primarily to accelerate debt pay down, and creating a platform for future acquisitions that strengthen and scale the company’s core businesses.

The businesses held for sale represent about 10 percent of the portfolio and include the vast majority of the Tools Segment, the Winter Sports businesses within the Outdoor Solutions Segment, the Heaters, Humidifiers, and Fans businesses within the Consumer Solutions Segment, and the Consumer Storage Container business within the Home Solutions Segment. The total 2015 net sales of the businesses held for sale are approximately $1.5 billion, and include about $100 million of the $250 to $300 million of previously announced exits or assets held for sale.

“Newell Brands new strategic plan establishes a clear set of investment priorities, a new organization design for the company, and a sharp set of portfolio choices that will focus our resources on the businesses with the greatest potential for growth and value creation,” said Michael Polk, Newell Brands Chief Executive Officer. “We will drive growth acceleration over time through more effective and scaled commercial operations, increased investment in our brands and capabilities, and the delivery of bigger, better innovation across a broader set of categories. We will simultaneously expand margins through significant cost synergies and other savings related to the combination of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden and other cost focused initiatives."

“The combination of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden has created a unique platform for transformative value creation and the actions we are taking to reshape the company will unlock this opportunity, bringing greater investment and growth to our highest potential categories like Writing, Home Fragrance, Baby, Food Storage & Preparation, Appliances & Cookware, and Outdoor & Recreation. The choices we are making will strengthen the underlying growth and performance of our most strategic businesses and over time enable us to scale our core categories through external development,” said Mark Tarchetti, Newell Brands President.

The sale processes are underway and the company hopes to complete the divestiture of the assets held for sale within the first half of 2017. Proceeds from successful divestitures will be used primarily to accelerate the pay down of debt, with the goal of achieving the company’s stated objective of a leverage ratio of 3 to 3.5 times EBITDA. At a recent investor conference, the company announced that it expects to deliver $500 million in costs synergies by the end of 2018, an acceleration of cost synergy delivery relative to the original commitment of 3 to 4 years from the completion of the Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation combination on April 15, 2016. The acceleration of cost synergy delivery is connected in part to the announcement today of the consolidation of 32 Business Units to 16 Divisions. The actions announced today will not impact 2016 core sales or normalized EPS guidance. More details will be shared on the company’s third quarter earnings call on October 28, 2016.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

