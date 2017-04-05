Jörg Angeli -

Vor kurzem hat Level 1 Productions die vierte Ausgabe des Filmercontests "FilmerUnknown 2017" bestätigt. Bei dem Gegenstück zum Riderwettbwerb "SuperUnknown", stehen hier die Männer und Frauen hinter der Kamera im Vordergrund. Alle Infos zum Ablauf und den Gewinnen.

Update vom 5. April 2017: Nachdem Level 1 im Februar bereits einen beeindruckenden Teaser der Finalisten veröffentlicht hat, kommen nun nach und nach die kompletten Clips der Finalisten online. Hier sind die ersten Zwei!

Alle Infos zum Ablauf des Contest findet ihr weiter hinten in diesem Artikel.

FilmerUnknown 2017 - Die Videos der Finalisten

Thomas Dunzendorfer

Paul DUssault

Update vom 22. Februar 2017: Level 1 hat heute die fünf Finalisten in einem beeindruckenden Video bekannt gegeben.

Die fünf glücklichen Filmer heißen:

Alle Infos zum FilmerUnknown 2017 Contest findet ihr auf der nächsten Seite.

FilmerUnknown 2017

Ihr filmt gerne und seid der Meinung, es auf das nächste Level schaffen zu können? Dann ist der FilmerUnknown Contest von Level 1 eventuell genau das Richtige für euch. Hier haben Amateur Filmer die Chance nicht nur ein paar richtig fette Preise abzustauben, sondern vor allem einen Fuß in die Welt des Action Sports Filmbusiness zu bekommen.

Wie kann ich mitmachen?

Vor kurzem ist die öffentliche Qualifikationsrunde gestartet. Während dieser kann jeder sein Video an Level 1 schicken und damit an dem Contest teilnehmen. Die Level 1 Crew wird dann die fünf besten Einsendungen auswählen und diesen Filmern eine Sony Action Cam sowie eine Alpha a6300 Kamera zuschicken.

Mit diesem Equipment müssen die fünf Auserwählten dann einen finalen Clip filmen sowie schneiden und dieser wird dann von Level 1 online veröffentlicht. Zudem wird aus diesen fünf Clips ein Gewinner bestimmt. Der auserwählte Filmer wird dann zum Level 1 SuperUnknown XIII Finals Shooting eingeladen, mit einer Sony Alpha a7sii (inkl. Objektiven und Zubehör) ausgestattet und die Spesen gehen komplett auf Level 1!

Wann werden die Finalisten bekanntgegeben?

Die fünf Finalisten werden von Level 1 am 17. Februar 2017 bekanntgegeben.

Bin ich gut genug für diesen Contest?

Diese Frage ist im voraus natürlich kaum zu beantworten, da man nicht abschätzen kann, wie hoch das Level der Einsendungen in diesem Jahr sein wird. Um euch aber eine grobe Richtung zu geben, ist hier das Winning Video des letzten FilmerUnknown Contests.

Auf der nächsten Seite könnt ihr die genauen Contest-Rules nachlesen, die Videospezifikationen für eure Einsendung sowie die Preise, die ihr gewinnen könnt!

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES AND REGULATIONS

The FilmerUnknown contest is open to amateur filmmakers, cinematographers, and videographers worldwide, ages 12 and up.

The FilmerUnknown contest consists of two rounds, an open Qualifying round, and a Final round made up of the top 5 entrants from the Qualifying round.

QUALIFYING ROUND

To enter you have to submit a:

90 second (or less) video

uploaded to vimeo or youtube and send us the link with the online form at the bottom

at least 50% of the content must be sports related (doesn't have to be just skiing)

no limitations on equipment, video format, music, soundtrack or featured athletes

due on 11:59pm (MST) February 10th, 2017

Open Qualifying entries are limited to 90 seconds (or less)- anything longer will get you disqualified. Consider this your minute-and-a-half elevator pitch to show off your skills and why you’re deserving of a spot in the Finals! Fancy editing, sound design, and color correction is nice, but we’re really focusing on camera skills in evaluating these entries.

Qualifying round entrants can use any camera, mounts, or other equipment that they have access to- it’s not about the camera, its about the camera operator right?!

At least 50% of the content must be sports related. It’s all good to include your film-school experimental projects, but we need to know that you have some ability to understand and capture action.

All Qualifying Round entries are due by February 10th, 2017.

Your video should be uploaded to YouTube or Vimeo. Please make sure, your video is clearly identifiable with your name. Fill out the form to submit your link from now until 11:59pm February, 10th 2017.

Entries will be judged on technical ability, composition, creativity, motion, use of lighting, and overall impression.

FilmerUnknown 2017 Prices

The 5 FilmerUnknown Finalists will win:

Each Finalist will be provided with 1 Sony FDR-X3000 Action Cam and 1 Sony Alpha a6300 with a 16-50mm lens, mounts, and accessories for use in creating their Superunknown Finalist submission. Finalists are permitted to keep the camera and accessories following the conclusion of the FilmerUnknown contest.

Finalist have to submit:

90 second video.

must be 100% filmed with the provided Sony Cameras

at least 30 seconds must be filmed with Sony Action Cam

no limitations on subject

must provide the raw footage used for the final entry

due on 11:59pm (MST) on April 1st, 2017

To level the playing field, ALL Finalist submissions must be shot entirely on the provided Sony products, and are limited to 90-seconds in length. Within the 90 seconds at least 30 seconds have to be filmed with the Sony Action Cam. We will consider how the contestants use each camera and its specific strengths during our judging process.

There are no limitations or requirements for the content that needs to be included in the Finalist submissions. For this round you do not have to have any action sports-related content, just prove to us that you crush it behind the lens!

All Finalist submissions are due by April 1st, 2017.

Entries will be judged on technical ability, creative use of specific camera gear, composition, creativity, motion, use of lighting, and overall impression. One winner will be selected from the 5 Finalist entries. In addition to the final video, the 5 Finalist have to provide the raw footage shot with the Sony cameras and used in their final submission.

Prices for the Overall Winner

The FilmerUnknown winner will receive:

An all-expense paid trip* to attend Superunknown XIV where they’ll work and shoot along with the Level 1 crew

one Sony Alpha a7sii mirrorless camera with a Zeiss 24-70mm lens and accessories

FilmerUnknown Qualifying round and Finalist winners are to be determined by Level 1 and our independent consultants. All decisions are final, and are not subject to dispute. Level 1 reserves the right to make amendments or changes to the rules at any point in time.

*Expenses include airfare and transport from airport to event location and lodging for the duration of the Superunknown XIV shoot.

