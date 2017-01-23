X Games Zoom Contest – Stimmt jetzt für das beste Foto ab

Jörg Angeli -

Diese Woche ist für Top Athleten seit Monaten ganz dick im Kalender markiert, denn die X Games 2017 finden vom 26. bis 29. Januar 2017 in Aspen statt. Neu in diesem Jahr ist der Zoom Contest, bei dem sechs Fotografen mit ihrem besten Foto um Medaillen kämpfen. Hier eine Vorschau mit dem ersten Bild von Erin Hogue und weiteren Infos zum Voting.

Titelbild von Erin Hogue - Rider: Chris Benchetler

"This was one of the best days of shooting in Whistler last winter: dry, deep snow, bluebird conditions and low avi danger. I was working with another crew when I noticed Chris setting up this feature in our same zone. Since he didn't have a photographer with him, everyone was stoked to have me shoot it. Finding an angle was tricky because Chris was filming a GoPro, skate-style edit, so his filmer was right next to him the whole time. It took a couple tries, but in the end it all worked out." -- Erin Hogue

Vote now

Ihr könnt ab sofort abstimmen, welches der 6 Fotos die X Games Zoom Goldmedaille gewinnen solle. Die entsprechende Seite mit allen Shots sowie dem VOTE Button findet ihr auf der offiziellen X Games Seite. Ihr könnt pro Tag einmal an der Abstimmung teilnehmen, am 29. Januar endet das Voting. Mehr Infos findet ihr auf der X Games Zoom Seite.

Stimmt jetzt ab, welches dieser 6 Fotos euch am besten gefällt und welcher Fotograf die X Games Zoom Goldmedaille bekommen sollte.

