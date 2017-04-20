R.I.P. Noah Salasnek

Felix Schäfer -

Noah Salasnek, der mit seinem Style und seinem Charakter Snowboarden geprägt, verändert und weitergebracht hat, ist gestorben. Ein trauriger Tag für uns alle.

Eine traurige Nachricht, die uns aus den USA erreicht: Noah Salasnek ist gestorben. Er erlag seiner Krankheit, gegen die er sich so lange gewehrt hatte. Wir trauern um einen außergewöhnlichen Menschen, Freund für so viele, legendären Skater und Snowboarder, der diesen Sport auf seine unnachahmliche Weise geprägt hat wie kein anderer. Er war nie einer, der sich nach vorne ins Rampenlicht drängte, denn statt den Mund groß aufzureißen, veränderte er Snowboarden lieber während er auf dem Brett stand. Einer, der echten Skate-Style ins Snowboarden brachte und bis nach Alaska weitertrug.

Wir möchten mit euch ein paar Sätze Mike Ranquets teilen, der Noah besser kannte als wir alle. Wir sind in Gedanken bei Noahs Freunden und wünschen ihnen die nötige Kraft, diese schwere Zeit zu durchstehen.

Mike Ranquets Erinnerung an Noah

"My memories of you that exemplify your generosity, passion, talent and tenacity are not limited riding the spines of Alaska with you and witnessing your surgical precision or doing game changing kt22 laps at Squaw filming with #dawger. I vividly recall BS nollie tails over my head on your first run of the day, you ripped at skateboarding so hard it was momentarily possible to forget the mambosock. When you skated it oozed the relaxed style of a backseat driver on autopilot that was soon mimicked by snowboarders around the world.

When I think of you it's hard to pinpoint or anchor my respect and awe for you to any one instance. When you emerged on a pink Kemper and mambosock easily disguising the Noah I knew as the Kennedy warehouse, card carrying nor-cal skateboarding machine, I felt a sense of relief. The credibility you brought to the table was about to give skate-style snowboarding the last boost needed to emerge victorious in what I saw as a war. It wasn't that Kevin Delaney or Peter Bauer weren't 100 % snowboarders it's that they represented (by proxy) that what didn't want snowboarding to exist two years prior; skiing.

Andy Hetzel, Matt Goodman, myself and a few others could skate proper like but Noah (and Aaron Vincent) was a different breed and with John Cardiel a few years out, skate-style snowboarding it seemed was being eclipsed by the Stockholm-syndrome suffering hard bootin racers that were hugely popular in the old country. If snowboardings trajectory was unbridled by the ethos of skateboarding it undoubtedly would've become a discipline of skiing with as much in common with surfing and skateboarding as windsurfing does today. Noah to the fucking rescue with Mike McEntire in tow to document what was was happening as he saw the parallels between the emerging niche of street skating and what we were representing with freestyle snowboarding. Simon Woodstock, Mike Ranquet, Noah Salasnek; Donner Ski Ranch, 1994 | © Friends and Fans of Noah Salasnek Thank you for being you... oh ya... remember when you broke both wrists and I called that night to ask how the fuck you gonna wipe your ass? I've always wondered how you worked that one out." Quelle: Friends and Fans of Noah Salasnek

Powder & Rails: Noah Salasnek

