Zillertal Välley Rälley 16/17 – Die große Gallery

Felix Schäfer -
Mehr Snowboard News findet ihr auf PRIME Snowboarding
Das Finale der diesjährigen Zillertal Välley Rälley liegt noch nicht lange zurück, deshalb haben wir euch noch einmal die Highlights der Tour in einer Gallery zusammengestellt. Viel Spaß!
Final Results Zillertal Välley Rälley 2016/17
|Queen of the Välley
|Super Grom Girls
|Amber Fennell, GBR
|King of the Välley
|Super Grom Boys
|Lewis Hopkinson, GBR
|Queen of the Välley
|Grom Girls
|Evy Poppe, BEL
|King of the Välley
|Grom Boys
|Gabe Adams, GBR
|Queen of the Välley
|Rookie Girls
|Emma Lantos, AUT
|Adela Kreisingerova, CZE
|King of the Välley
|Rookie Boys
|Jan Rovenský
|Queen of the Välley
|Women
|Tereza Sebkova, CZE
|King of the Välley
|Men
|Felix Widnig, AUT
Die große Gallery
