Zillertal Välley Rälley 16/17 – Die große Gallery
Das Finale der diesjährigen Zillertal Välley Rälley liegt noch nicht lange zurück, deshalb haben wir euch noch einmal die Highlights der Tour in einer Gallery zusammengestellt. Viel Spaß!

Final Results Zillertal Välley Rälley 2016/17

Queen of the VälleySuper Grom GirlsAmber Fennell, GBR
King of the VälleySuper Grom BoysLewis Hopkinson, GBR
Queen of the VälleyGrom GirlsEvy Poppe, BEL
King of the VälleyGrom BoysGabe Adams, GBR
Queen of the VälleyRookie GirlsEmma Lantos, AUT
Adela Kreisingerova, CZE
King of the VälleyRookie BoysJan Rovenský
Queen of the VälleyWomenTereza Sebkova, CZE
King of the VälleyMenFelix Widnig, AUT

Die große Gallery


