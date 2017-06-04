4FRNT soll an Jason Levinthal verkauft werden

Jörg Angeli -

Der Skihersteller 4FRNT soll an Jason Levinthal, Gründer von Line Skis sowie JSkis, verkauft werden. Alle bisher bekannten Details und Statements.

Wie unsere Kollegen von newschoolers.com heute berichten, soll der Skihersteller 4FRNT mit Sitz in Salt Lake City, Utah, an Jason Levinthal verkauft werden. Die beiden Parteien haben ein "definitive agreement" abgeschlossen, bis Ende Juli soll der gesamte Verkauf abgewickelt sein.

Jason Levinthal ist ein Ur-Gestein der Freeski Szene. Ihm wird unter anderem die Entwicklung des ersten Twin-Tips im Jahr 1995 angerechnet. Wenig später gründete er mit Line Skis eine bis heute existente Freeski Marke. Diese verkauft er 2006 an K2 Skis. 2013 brachte Levinthal dann mit JSkis eine weitere Skibrand auf den Mark. Mit speziellen Designs, Kooperationen, neuen Shapes sowie einem Direktmarketing versucht er sich dabei von anderen Marken abzuheben.

4FRNT wurde 2002 von Matt Sterbenz gegründet und wird heute zu den Pionier-Marken des modernen Freeskiings gezählt. Neben einer Auswahl an Freeride- und Freestyle-Modellen verkauft 4FRNT weltweit auch Bindungen, Poles und weitere Accessoires. Zudem ist 4FRNT die letzte Newschool-Freeski-Traditionsmarke, die noch in privater Hand ist.

Auf die Frage, warum Levinthal sich gerade für 4FRNT entschieden hat, antwortet er: "Unlike today, in the late 90’s and early 2000’s there was only myself and a couple of other small startup ski companies. We were all skiers, focused on pioneering the modern day freeskiing movement, by developing progressive new products to counteract the stagnant sport of that time. Of those original brands, 4FRNT is the only one still privately owned."

"I truly believe it’s in the best interest of the entire industry to keep it that way, to make sure it doesn’t get into the wrong hands." - Jason Levinthal

"I have immense respect for the 15 years of hard work and determination Matt Sterbenz, the brand’s founder and his crew have put into building this great brand. Matt has a great vision for the brand and together we have a combined 37 years worth of proven entrepreneurial ski industry experience to leverage.", so Levinthal weiter.

Matt Sterbenz wird laut newschoolers.com weiterhin für die 4FRNT Produkte verantwortlich sein und in dem 4FRNT Hauptsitz in Salt Lake City arbeiten.

"Jason has been and remains to be a positive influence to me and I’m thrilled to now officially have the opportunity to work with him on growing 4FRNT." - Matt Sterbenz

Levinthal will die beiden Brands auch in Zukunft getrennt voneinander am Markt positionieren, dabei aber Synergieeffekte mit JSkis nutzen.

"We’ve got a huge opportunity to introduce 4FRNT’s unique brand position, heritage, and award winning products to a far broader audience of skiers. We’ll immediately ramp up brand awareness to match the demand it’s award winning product deserves. In the coming months we’ll exponentially increase all promotions, fast tracking 4FRNT up to speed with today’s most advanced digital marketing techniques. It will also be very important to quickly improve behind the scenes operational efficiencies. We’ll gain immediate cost and time savings due to the now larger economies of scale by sharing proven operational systems between my two ski companies. I’ll of course be sure to respectfully keep the two brand’s identities, products and directions separate and unique as they currently are. I simply couldn’t be more honored, and excited to have the opportunity to apply all of my experience and knowhow to helping make sure the 4FRNT brand continues to be a large contributor to skiing’s future for decades to come. It’s going to be a fun!” - Jason Levinthal

Die komplette Newsmeldung findet ihr auf newschoolers.com. Sobald es neue Entwicklungen rund um diesen Verkauf gibt, werden wir diesen Artikel aktualisieren.

