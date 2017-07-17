Saisonende für Kelly Slater ? Fußbruch in Free Surf +++Breaking+++

Janine Reith -

Kelly Slater bricht sich seinen Fuß beim Free Surf in J-Bay. Die Contest Saison der World Surf League läuft auf Hochtouren und für King Kelly könnte sie jetzt bereits vorbei sein.

Ein spektakulärer Morgen beim J-Bay Open, gerade sind 15 Minuten von Kolohe Andinos und Jadson Andres Heat vorbei als das Unglück passiert. Kelly Slater war beim Free-Surfen in Boneyards und hatte gerade eine große Set Welle erwischt. Über ihm schloss sich die Lip und er verschwand im Barrel. Close out! 6 Set Wellen dahinter und Kelly drifted nur noch das Line up entlang. War war passiert?

Seinen rechten Bootie hatte er bereits ausgezogen, als er am Strand ankommt. Kelly weiß selbst sofort, was Sache ist. Ein Post auf Instagram mit einer Röntgenaufnahme seines Fußes klärt später endgültig auf:

Kelly Slater via Instagram:

„You ever folded your entire foot backwards? If you try it sometime, this is what it might look like. I pulled into a barrel this morning and the whitewash as it closed out bounced the board back into my foot, taking all the pressure into the metatarsals, kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can. Sorta feels like I’m giving birth out of my foot right now! I’m guessing surgery and 6 week holiday is in order. Not looking forward to 30 hour flight home before surgery though. Ouch! It sucks but so many people deal with such horrible things around this world everyday that a broken foot is pretty minor in the scheme of things. Sometimes a bad thing is a good thing. I’ll make the best of my time off. #ThatsGonnaLeaveAMark #INeedPainkillers“

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpfzQ8Au-w/?taken-by=kellyslater

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWpQl9vA7Mc/?taken-by=wsl

Kelly Slater war gerade in seiner Bestform der diesjährigen Saison. Wir hoffen auf schnelle Genesung, baldige Rückkehr und wünschen Gute Besserung!

