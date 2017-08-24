Blue Tomato Snowboard Teamgathering 2017 Highlights Edit

speedway -

The #bluetomatoteam gathers around our home mountain the Dachstein glacier every year for the teamgathering. Anna Gasser, Clemens Millauer, Mario Kaeppeli and many more came together to chill and ride!

From Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Slovenia, the riders came flocking in to Blue Tomato's hometown of Schladming for the annual Blue Tomato Teamgathering 2017.

Staying at the lovely TUI Blue Pulse, everyone was well rested for a day of perfect summershred at Superpark Dachstein!

Riders in order of appearance:

Anna Gasser

Jay Scherzinger (Blue Tomato Shop Zürich)

Dominik Wagner

Bene Hofer (Blue Tomato Shop Rosenheim)

Lorenz Vyslozil (Blue Tomato Shop Innsbruck)

Flo Galler

Mario Kaeppeli

Clemens Millauer

Mathias Weißenbacher

