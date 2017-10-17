„Same Difference“ Teaser (4K) – Legs of Steel

Jörg Angeli -

Der neue Trailer zum 17/18er Full Movie von Legs of Steel "Same Difference" mit Felix Neureuther, Fabian Lentsch, Bene Mayr, Sven Kueenle und vielen mehr!

Am letzten Wochenende fanden die ersten Premieren-Screenings des neuen Legs of Steel Movies "Same Difference" beim Kaunertal Opening und in Innsbruck statt. Jetzt hat die Filmproduktion noch einmal einen neuen Trailer - in 4k - vorgestellt und ermöglicht uns damit weitere Einblicke in den Film gibt.

"Same Difference" ist ein Dokumentar-Skifilm, der die Unterschiede der Disziplinen Freeride, Freestyle und alpines Rennfahren beleuchtet. Mit dabei sind Stars aus allen drei Bereichen: Felix Neureuther, Bene Mayr, Fabian Lentsch und viele weitere.

Die nächste Möglichkeit den Film zu sehen habt ihr am Samstag in München. Dort wird "Same Difference" um 18:30 Uhr in der alten Kongresshalle gezeigt. Tickets bekommt ihr auf legsofsteel.film.

"Same Difference" - Legs of Steel

"Freeride, Freestyle and Alpine racing united! Legs of Steel releases a detailed preview for the upcoming multi-discipline ski film 'Same Difference’.

True to the credo – ‘a film about skiers’, this documentary will provide a one of a kind view into skiing’s diversity. Follow Alpine race legend Felix Neureuther through a testing competitive season full of ultimate highs and lows. Take a ride with Fabian Lentsch, Bene Mayr & Sven Kueenle as they venture to the nerve centre of freeride skiing in Alaska, and watch on with anticipation as Freestyler Paddy Graham and his gang attempt to redefine gravity with the biggest jump ever attempted. The start gates and slopes are different and the rewards may seem wildly contrasting, but it’s all just skiing in the end.

Legs of Steel"

in co-production with Red Bull Media House

A film by Mathias Kögel and Michael Haunschmidt

Alle Fahrer: Felix Neureuther, Fabian Lentsch, Bene Mayr, Sven Kueenle, Paddy Graham, Tom Ritsch, Lukas Joas, Russ Henshaw, Sam Smoothy, Ian Rocca, Tom Leitner, Tobi Tritscher, Tobi Müller & Mcrae Williams.

Links

legsofsteel.film

facebook.com/legsofsteelskiing

instagram.com/thelegsofsteel

© Primesports.de