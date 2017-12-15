PRIME Leftovers: 5 Sehenswerte Videos

Jörg Angeli -

Fünf Videos, die uns diese Woche gefallen, aber es bisher nicht auf die Seite geschafft haben.

#5 - Rails 2 Riches 2017 Recap - Ski The East

Letzte Woche fand mit dem Rails 2 Riches 2017 Contest einer der am besten besetzten Jib Contests der Saison statt. Das Killington Shape Team hatte wieder einmal ein richtig gutes Sender-Setup aufgebaut und da liesen sich die vielen (Semi)Pros der Eastcoast nicht lange bitten.

Wie schon in den Jahren zuvor schneite es am Abend des Finals heftig, was aber keinen der Rider dazu veranlasste den Fuß vom Gas zu nehmen - Full Throttle!

Checkt das Recap Video mit Bangers afters Bangers.

Hier die Top 3 des Rails 2 Riches 2017 Contests

Men

1. Sandy Boville

2. Emile Bergeron

3. Brian Gardiner

Women

1. Marian Balsimo

2. Brooke Potter

3. Shondra Charbonneau

Best Trick Mens

Dale Talkington

Best Trick Womens

Brooke Potter

Weiter auf der nächsten Seite.

#4 Cam Riley : Full Segment from Here and Now

Cam Riley ist ein absoluter Boss in den Straßen und diese Stellung untermauert der Stept Rider erneut mit einem richtig fetten Full Part!

Weiter auf der nächsten Seite.

#3 Eric Hjorleifson - Relentless

"Eric Hjorleifson (Hoji) needs little introduction. He is simultaneously an acclaimed professional backcountry athlete, and notorious gear tinkerer, designer, and fabricator. There is no equivalent, no one at his level of skiing proficiency with such a meticulous, hands-on approach to their own personal equipment.

Hoji's brilliance in both skiing and design was recently highlighted by the launch of a new backcountry ski boot he developed in collaboration with Dynafit over the course of several years. This is certainly a milestone in Hoji’s career as an athlete-designer, but it definitely won’t be the last. Quietly, thoughtfully, and with little fanfare or celebration, Hoji will undoubtedly continue to work in the shadows, finding solutions and improvements that will benefit skiers across the globe.

Hoji's unique abilities, and deep level of care for a better experience in the mountains is why we reached out to him in 2012 with our first Dissent prototypes. We have always appreciated his input, ideas, and the ability to test gear to its limit. Today, we feel the same way we did then: the most important gear improvements are the result of a relentless focus on the details, executed by people who truly understand and care about their time in the mountains."

Weiter auf der nächsten Seite.

#2 This is Peak Performance by Lucas Stål Madison

Lucas Stal Madison aka LSM fährt seit letzter Saison für Peak Performance. Außerdem ist der Bunch Rider immer mehr im Powder sowie Backcountry unterwegs und sorgt auch dort mit seinem kreativen Fahrstil für neue und beeindruckende Bilder.

"Walking a new path doesn’t always require traveling to a distant place. Sometimes, it can just mean taking a different approach to familiar terrain. Breaking everyday patterns. Lucas Stål Madison exemplifies this—always open to something new, letting his creativity lead the way."

Weiter auf der nächsten Seite.

#1 Aprésski Team | Preseason Recap 2017

Der Gletscher Park am Kitzsteinhorn erfreut sich immer größerer Beliebtheit und das zu Recht: Das Setup bietet Jibs in allen Variationen und die Kickerline ist für den Start in die neue Saison genau richtig dimensioniert. Mittlerweile finden immer mehr Freeskier im Herbst den Weg auf das Kitzsteinhorn und hier gibt es die passende Footage dazu - macht Laune!

Location Kitzsteinhorn Glacierpark

Riders Matthias Krallinger, Florian Wallner & Johannes Sieberer

Music Apollo Brown - Volume

Cut by Johannes Sieberer

Filmed by Aprésski Team and friends

© Primesports.de