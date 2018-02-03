E.A.S.T – Homecoming

After 2 weeks of sub zero temps on the east coast Zeb and co. wasted no time getting back into it. Big thanks to Benny McGinnis, Rob Black, and the Carinthia Parks crew for the early morning sled tows!

Featuring:

Zeb Powell @zebpowelll

Grey Katko @gkatko

Shaun Murphy @shaunmurphy413

Rory Bruder @ronalddump

Griffin MacFadyen @griffin_macfadyen

Storm Rowe @storm_rowe

Jeremy Ellenberg @greasy_berg

Film/Edit: Dylan Demers @dylandememes

Additional Shots: Scott Horwath @scottysnuglife

Subscribe to Shred Bots:

Follow Shred Bots On:

http://instagram.com/shred_bots

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shredbots/317508715028851

https://twitter.com/shredbots

© Primesports.de