E.A.S.T – Homecoming

After 2 weeks of sub zero temps on the east coast Zeb and co. wasted no time getting back into it. Big thanks to Benny McGinnis, Rob Black, and the Carinthia Parks crew for the early morning sled tows!
Featuring:
Zeb Powell @zebpowelll
Grey Katko @gkatko
Shaun Murphy @shaunmurphy413
Rory Bruder @ronalddump
Griffin MacFadyen @griffin_macfadyen
Storm Rowe @storm_rowe
Jeremy Ellenberg @greasy_berg
Film/Edit: Dylan Demers @dylandememes
Additional Shots: Scott Horwath @scottysnuglife
