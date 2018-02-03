Odd Folks // bäCARDIES – 4K

The Odd Folks go in for some Spring laps up at Cardrona, New Zealand.
Riders:
Bryce Bugera
Sy Moran
Liam Whiley
Jack Spence
Kyle Mack
Special Guests:
Albi the Ski Patroller
Sage Kotsenburg
Kickers&Cream - Carlos Garcia Knight - JJ Rayward
Angus Gray
Sven Thorgen
Film: Marcus Skin & Tom Christie
Edit: Marcus Skin
Song: Travy P - 24/7 ft Manu Crook$
