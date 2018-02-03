Odd Folks // bäCARDIES – 4K

The Odd Folks go in for some Spring laps up at Cardrona, New Zealand.

Riders:

Bryce Bugera

Sy Moran

Liam Whiley

Jack Spence

Kyle Mack

Special Guests:

Albi the Ski Patroller

Sage Kotsenburg

Kickers&Cream - Carlos Garcia Knight - JJ Rayward

Angus Gray

Sven Thorgen

Film: Marcus Skin & Tom Christie

Edit: Marcus Skin

Song: Travy P - 24/7 ft Manu Crook$

