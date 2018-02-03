THE WKNDRS | Dew Tour Booty

Little Dew Tour 2017 recap, enjoy!
Special Thanks to Garfinkel's whistler (@garfinkelswhistler) and @modmaxx for the hot beats!
Riders:
Darcy Sharpe @darcysharpe
Tyler Nicholson @tyler_nicholson
Mark McMorris @markmcmorris
Red Gerard @redgerard
Brock Crouch @brockcrouch
Nik Baden @nikolasbaden
Film/Edit:
Russell Chai @russell69
