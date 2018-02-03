THE WKNDRS | Dew Tour Booty

Little Dew Tour 2017 recap, enjoy!

Special Thanks to Garfinkel's whistler (@garfinkelswhistler) and @modmaxx for the hot beats!

Riders:

Darcy Sharpe @darcysharpe

Tyler Nicholson @tyler_nicholson

Mark McMorris @markmcmorris

Red Gerard @redgerard

Brock Crouch @brockcrouch

Nik Baden @nikolasbaden

Film/Edit:

Russell Chai @russell69

Subscribe to Shred Bots:

Follow Shred Bots On:

http://instagram.com/shred_bots

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shredbots/317508715028851

https://twitter.com/shredbots

© Primesports.de