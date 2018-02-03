THE WKNDRS | SZN 2

The WKNDRS starting off the 17/18 season on home soil in Whistler, Canada!

Riders:

Darcy Sharpe @darcysharpe

Mikey Ciccarelli @mikeyciccarelli

Tyler Nicholson @tyler_nicholson

Craig McMorris @craigmcmorris

Connor Palahicky @connor_palahicky

Neko Reimer @nekoreimer

Film/Edit:

Russell Chai @russell69

Subscribe to Shred Bots:

Follow Shred Bots On:

http://instagram.com/shred_bots

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shredbots/317508715028851

https://twitter.com/shredbots

© Primesports.de