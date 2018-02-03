Tirolean Leftovers with Red, Brock, Judd and Chandler

These hams were on the stove for a couple months.. but dinner is served!!

Holding it down for the 18 and under club, Red Gerard, Brock Crouch, Judd Henkes and Chandler Hunt pick apart all that is to be shredded around Stubai Glacier.

Film: Drew Hastings and Malachi Gerard

edit: Drew Hastings

