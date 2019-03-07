A land shaped by women jetzt auf iTunes

Felix Schäfer -
Der Film "A land shaped by women" von Aline Bock & Anne-Flore Marxer über die Frauen auf Island ist nun als Video-on-demand in voller Länge zu sehen!
Wir haben hier bei Prime Snowboarding sowohl online wie auch im Magazin über die Reise und den Film von Anne Flore Marxer und Aline Bock berichtet. Nachdem die beiden mit dem Film auf ausführlicher Tour waren, gibt es ihn nun als Video-on-demand im iTunes-Store zu sehen.
Jetzt auf iTunes schauen: "A land shaped by women"
Good to know …
"A land shaped by women" wurde auf über 100 Festivals eingeladen und hat über 14 Awards gewonnen!
- Best Short Film at the « Lady Filmmakers » in Beverly Hills California USA
- Best Short Documentary at the « Lady Filmmakers » in Beverly Hills California USA
- Best Film at St Anton Film Festival in Austria
- Best Feature Film at Shextreme Film Festival in Bristol UK
- Outstanding Excellence of Human Spirit at Docs Without Borders Film Festival
- Outstanding Excellence of Cinematography at Docs Without Borders Film Festival
- Best of Show at Docs Without Borders Film Festival
- Best Cinematography at Rising Above Festival Los Angeles USA
- People’s Choice at Adventure Uncovered Film Festival London UK
- Social Spotlight at Adventure Uncovered Film Festival London UK
- Best film in Environment & Culture at International Mountain Film Festival Pakistan
- Best Soundtrack Innovation Film Festival Switzerland
- Best Cinematography Innovation Film Festival Switzerland
- Outstanding Woman Filmmaker at Winter Film Awards International Film Festival
