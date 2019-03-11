FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain – Infos, Ergebnisse, Infos, Bilder & Winning Runs

Jörg Angeli -

Infos, Ergebnisse, Bilder und alle Winning Runs vom vierten FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 in Mammoth Mountain (USA).

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain- Foto: FIS Freestyle

Anzeige

Nachdem aufgrund des Wetters im Skigebiet Mammoth Mountain in Kalifornien (USA) der Slopestyle World Cup zunächst mehrere Male verschoben werden musste, herrschte am gestrigen Sonntag dann endlich perfektes Wetter und der Contest konnte erfolgreich über die Bühne gehen.

Nach mehrmaligen Verschiebungen konnte der vierte Slopestyle World Cup der Saison 18/19 am gestrigen Sonntag erfolgreich durchgeführt werden - Foto: FIS Freestyle

Den Sieg beim vierten Slopestyle World Cup der Saison sicherte sich Mac Forehand aus den USA bei den Männern sowie Mathilde Gremaud aus der Schweiz bei den Frauen. Die weiteren Podiumsplätze wurden bei den Männern von Ferdinand Dahl (NOR) sowie Kiernan Fagan (USA) belegt, bei den Frauen komplettierten Johanne Killi (NOR) sowie Megan Oldham die Top 3 in Mammoth. Deutsche Fahrer waren leider keine am Start.

Für den 17-jährigen Mac Forehand war es der erste World Cup Erfolg seiner Karriere. Unter anderem konnte er einen Double 7 am Quarter Hit sowie einen Right Double 12 Safety und einen Switch Double 14 Safety in seinem Run stehen. Entsprechend gestoked war er nach dem Contest.

"When I got second in Stubai to start the season it was a big wake-up call. It was like, ‘Man, this is crazy, maybe I can battle for the crystal globe this year.’ I got fifth in France and Font Romeu which was another good experience, and then I was just off the podium at the (Utah 2019) world champs in fourth just after coming off a hairline shoulder fracture. Then to come out here and get first place today is insane. Now it’s off to Silvaplana (SUI) for the last World Cup of the season and we’ll see who gets the globe." - Mac Forehand

Mit Ferdinand Dahl (20) sowie Kiernan Fagan (17) konnten sich zwei weitere Young-Guns wichtige Punkte für den Gesamtweltcup sichern. Das Overall-Ranking wird aktuell von Mac Forehand angeführt. Der Amerikaner führt mit 227 Punkten vor Max Moffat mit 214 Zählern, gefolgt von Ferdinand Dahl mit 195 Punkten. Die komplette Liste findet ihr auf der Webseite der FIS.

Die drei besten Männer beim FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 in Mammoth Mountain (USA): Ferdinand Dahl (NOR), Mac Forehand (USA) und Kiernan Fagan (USA) - Foto: FIS Freestyle

Bei den Frauen zeigte die Schweizerin Mathilde Gremaud den besten Run im Slopestyle Finale. Unter anderem stand sie einen Cork 5 am Quarter Hit sowie eine Right 5 Safety und einen Left Cork 7 High Mute an den Jumps. Für Gremaud war es ebenfalls der erste Weltcup Sieg in ihrer Laufbahn. Im Weltcup Gesamtranking steht sie auf dem zweiten Platz hinter ihrer Teamkollegin Sarah Hoefflin, die mit dem 4. Platz in Mammoth das Podium nur knapp verpasste.

Nachdem Gremaud im Training einen schweren Crash überstehen musste, war sie umso mehr erfreut über ihren Erfolg im Finale.

"Today was full of surprises. I crashed pretty hard before qualies and I think I broke my thumb…it’s all blue. So I wasn’t too sure about even competing today, but my coach was like, ‘Just go ski, chill and see what happens,’ and I really wanted to ski so I just went for it, and I’m super stoked I did. The course here had really good flow and I really liked it" - Mathilde Gremaud

Mit der 17-jährigen Megan Oldham fuhr eine weitere sehr junge Fahrerin auf das Podium in Mammoth. Sie musste sich nur knapp der Norwegerin Johanne Kili geschlagen geben.

Die drei besten Frauen beim FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 in Mammoth Mountain (USA): Johanne Killi (NOR) - Mathilde Gremaud (SUI), Megan Oldham (CAN) - Foto: FIS Freestyle

Der fünfte und letzte FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup der Saison 18/19 findet in knapp drei Wochen in Silvaplana, Schweiz, statt. Die Finals sind für den 31. März 2019 geplant.

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain- Foto: FIS Freestyle

Mammoth Mountain - Winning Runs

Die Winning Runs der Top drei Männer sowie Frauen aus Mammoth Mountain (USA) im Video-Replay.

Männer

#1 Mac Forehand (USA)

#2 Ferdinand Dahl (NOR)

#3 Kiernan Fagan (USA)

Frauen

#1 Mathilde Gremaud (SUI)

#2 Johanne Killi (NOR)

#3 Megan Oldham (CAN)

Die Ergebnisse im Überblick

Männer

Das Ergebnis der Männer vom FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 in Mammoth Mountain (USA) im Überblick

Frauen

Das Ergebnis der Frauen vom FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 in Mammoth Mountain (USA) im Überblick

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Mehr Bilder

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

FIS Freestyle Slopestyle World Cup 18/19 #4: Mammoth Mountain - Foto: FIS Freestyle

© Primesports.de