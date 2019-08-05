„Romance“ Teaser – 2019 – Level 1 Productions

Jörg Angeli -

"Romance" ist der zwanzigste aber leider auch der letzte Full Movie aus dem Hause Level 1 Productions und hier ist der Trailer!

"In 1999 the old sport of skiing had just been given new life, and Level 1 was conceived to document its progress into the future. With twenty years in the rearview mirror it still stands true- new things never get old. Romance, the final chapter of annual films by Level 1, captures a modern-day Golden Age in skiing. Featuring a generation of talent that came of age in the best time to ever do it. Tweaking the formula, tweaking the grab, and in it for nothing but the love."

Rider: Lucas Stål Madison, Laurent De Martin, Sämi Ortlieb, Chris Logan, Parker White, Keegan Kilbride, KC Deane, Wiley Miller, Will Wesson, Noah Albaladejo, Tanner Rainville, Khai Krepela, Will Berman, Lucas Wachs, Duncan Adams, McRae Williams, Emile Bergeron, Phil Casabon, Tom Wallisch, Mike Hornbeck, Thayne Rich, Remco Kayser, Ahmet Dadali, Ben Smith, Ethan Swadburg, LJ Strenio, Colby Stevenson, Krypto Skier aka Eirik Moberg, and Friends.

