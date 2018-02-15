Sechzehntelfinale, Hinspiele:
FK Astana/Kasachstan - Sporting Lissabon 1:3 (1:0)
Tore: 1:0 Tomasov (7.), 1:1 Bruno Fernandes (48., Handelfmeter), 1:2 Gelson Martins (50.), 1:3 Doumbia (55.)
Gelb-Rote Karte: Logwinenko (Astana) wegen wiederholten Foulspiels (62.)
OGC Nizza - Lokomotive Moskau
Spartak Moskau - Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad San Sebastian - Red Bull Salzburg
PFC Ludogorez Rasgrad/Bulgarien - AC Mailand
Östersunds FK/Schweden - FC Arsenal
Olympique Marseille - SC Braga/Portugal (alle ab 19 Uhr)
FC Kopenhagen - Atletico Madrid
AEK Athen - Dynamo Kiew
Celtic Glasgow - Zenit St. Petersburg
Olympique Lyon - FC Villarreal/Spanien
Partizan Belgrad - Viktoria Pilsen
Steaua Bukarest - Lazio Rom (alle ab 21.05 Uhr)