Sporting Lissabon (Mitte: William Carvalho) gewinnt bei FK Astana
Sporting Lissabon (Mitte: William Carvalho) gewinnt bei FK Astana
Sporting Lissabon steht mit einem Bein Achtelfinale der UEFA Europa League. Später spielen Arsenal und der AC Mailand. Die Ergebnisse.

Sechzehntelfinale, Hinspiele:

FK Astana/Kasachstan - Sporting Lissabon 1:3 (1:0)
Tore: 1:0 Tomasov (7.), 1:1 Bruno Fernandes (48., Handelfmeter), 1:2 Gelson Martins (50.), 1:3 Doumbia (55.)
Gelb-Rote Karte: Logwinenko (Astana) wegen wiederholten Foulspiels (62.)

OGC Nizza - Lokomotive Moskau

Spartak Moskau - Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad San Sebastian - Red Bull Salzburg

PFC Ludogorez Rasgrad/Bulgarien - AC Mailand

Östersunds FK/Schweden - FC Arsenal

Olympique Marseille - SC Braga/Portugal (alle ab 19 Uhr)

FC Kopenhagen - Atletico Madrid

AEK Athen - Dynamo Kiew

Celtic Glasgow - Zenit St. Petersburg

Olympique Lyon - FC Villarreal/Spanien

Partizan Belgrad - Viktoria Pilsen

Steaua Bukarest - Lazio Rom (alle ab 21.05 Uhr)

