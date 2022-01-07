Anzeige
Internationaler Fußball

Ex-Bayern-Star Coutinho auf Leihbasis zu Aston Villa

Internationaler Fußball>

Ex-Bayern-Star Coutinho auf Leihbasis zu Aston Villa

Ex-Bayern-Star Coutinho auf Leihbasis zu Aston Villa

Ex-Bayern-Star Coutinho auf Leihbasis zu Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende vom FC Barcelona zum englischen Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa.
Coutinho wechselt auf die Insel zu Aston Villa
Coutinho wechselt auf die Insel zu Aston Villa
© AFP/SID/PAU BARRENA
SID
SID
von SID

Der ehemalige Bayern-München-Star Philippe Coutinho wechselt auf Leihbasis bis zum Saisonende vom FC Barcelona zum englischen Premier-League-Klub Aston Villa. Dies gab der englische Klub am Freitag bekannt.

Der 29-jährige Brasilianer soll das Offensivspiel des Klubs aus Birmingham ankurbeln. Coutinho sammelte bereits beim Jürgen-Klopp-Klub FC Liverpool England-Erfahrung. Villa hat sich außerdem eine Kaufoption für den Südamerikaner zusichern lassen. Ende des vergangenen Jahres hatte Supertechniker Coutinho mit einer Corona-Erkrankung zu tun gehabt.


