Unerwarteter Regen stört MotoGP-Zeitplan in Katar: Qualifikationsrennen verschoben

Motorsport, MotoGP, GP Indien in Greater Noida GREATER NOIDA, INDIA SEPTEMBER 23: Official drying the start position (after sudden rain) for the Sprint race at the MotoGP, Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit, on September 23, 2023 in Greater Noida, India. The three day event will be the biggest motor racing, Motorsport event to be held in India after Formula 1. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal Hindustan Times ) MotoGP Bharat 2023 Begins Today At Buddh International Circuit In Greater Noida PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxIND

© IMAGO/Hindustan Times