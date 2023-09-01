German free-TV premiere for the World Padel Tour: SPORT1 brings global trend sport padel live to the big TV stage and its digital and social media platforms for the first time in cooperation with CUPRA

SPORT1 concludes extensive media cooperation with the World Padel Tour and will report live and in highlights from the current season starting this weekend

Ismaning, September 1, 2023 – The World Padel Tour comes to Germany – and SPORT1 presents the German Padel Open in Duesseldorf live on all platforms: SPORT1 is bringing the World Padel Tour to the big TV stage for the first time as a German free-TV premiere in September. The leading multi-channel sports platform in the German-speaking region will broadcast the German Padel Open at the CASTELLO in Duesseldorf live on free-TV from September 27 until the final on October 1, in livestream on SPORT1.de , the SPORT1 apps and its TV app sport1 TV as well as on its social media channels on YouTube and Facebook. Host Katharina Kleinfeldt will present the German Padel Open live from Duesseldorf, commentators Basti Schwele and Marcel Seufert as well as expert Christian Boehnke will cover the tournament on the microphone. CUPRA will be integrated into the coverage on SPORT1 as part of a marketing cooperation with SPORT1 Business as an exclusive presenter. CUPRA is already involved in Germany as a mobility partner of the German Padel Association (Deutscher Padel Verband, DPV) and the national teams and advertises with the German top players as brand ambassadors. In addition, the car brand is a partner of the CUPRA German Padel Series (GPS), the official tournament series of the German Padel Association. CUPPRA now also sponsors local padel courts throughout the country, which are activated via the local CUPRA garages.

Partnership with CUPRA includes exclusive presenting and further integrations In addition to the exclusive presentation of the live broadcast and program trailers on TV and the livestreams on the digital and social media channels, the partnership with the car manufacturer CUPRA also includes, among other things, integration in a live slot in the talk format „STAHLWERK Doppelpass“ on the final day on October 1, as well as branded posts in the editorial environment on the high-reach Instagram and Facebook channels of SPORT1. In addition, users will learn more about CUPRA‘s extensive involvement in the sport of padel in an advertorial. The focus of the presenting package of the Spanish challenger brand is the all-electric CUPRA Born.

Beyond the German Padel Open, SPORT1 will provide coverage of the World Padel Tour as part of a newly concluded media partnership: In the free TV app sport1TV, the other events on the schedule this season will also be broadcast live and in highlights from this weekend onwards: before the German Padel Open, the tournaments in Finland this weekend and in Madrid in mid-September are on the schedule (see broadcast times in the overview). After the German Padel Open, the events on Menorca, in Buenos Aires and, at the end of the season, the Master Final in Barcelona will follow until mid-December.

Global trend sport padel – four players, one ball and lots of action: the world‘s padel elite stops off in Duesseldorf Padel is the fastest growing sport worldwide – the trend sport is also becoming more and more popular in Germany and new courts are being opened almost daily. Padel combines elements of tennis, squash and badminton and is played on a 20 x 10 meter court that is open at the top. The sport has its roots in Latin America and is always played in doubles, the counting method is the same as in tennis.

In 2023, the World Padel Tour will host a total of 27 tournaments in 14 countries. The German Padel Open in Duesseldorf are the first and only one on German soil. In addition to Duesseldorf, the tour will also make stops in major cities such as Madrid, Buenos Aires and Vienna. The German premiere of the World Padel Tour in May 2023 was announced at the OMR digital trade fair in Hamburg by the German Tennis Federation, the joint venture of WWP Group and e|motion, and the Düsseldorf city subsidiary D.SPORTS.

Ramón Agenjo, President of World Padel Tour (WPT): „It is great news for WPT to go hand in hand with a broadcaster of the stature of SPORT1 in this stage of growth of padel in Germany. Given the importance of the sporting tradition in Germany, success is assured.“

Annika Rody, Director Media Rights of Sport1 GmbH: „Padel tennis is the fastest growing sport worldwide and is also gaining more and more fans in Germany. Together with the World Padel Tour and our joint partner CUPRA, we are now also bringing the sport to the big media stage in German-speaking countries with comprehensive coverage. We are particularly looking forward to the broadcast of the German Padel Open in Düsseldorf: With the premiere of this home event, interest in padel will increase even further in this country.“

Overview of the broadcast times on the SPORT1 platforms:

sport1TV

Friday, September 1

09:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

Finland Padel Open, Tampere, Quarterfinal, 1st Session

sport1TV

Friday, September 1

03:00 p.m. live

World Padel Tour

Finland Padel Open, Tampere, Quarterfinal, 2nd Session

sport1TV

Saturday, September 2

11:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

Finland Padel Open, Tampere, Semifinal, 1st Session

sport1TV

Saturday, September 2

05:00 p.m. live

World Padel Tour

Finland Padel Open, Tampere, Semifinal, 2nd Session

sport1TV

Sunday, September 3

01:00 p.m. live

World Padel Tour

Finland Padel Open, Tampere, Final

sport1TV

Friday, September 15

10:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

Madrid Master, Quarterfinal

sport1TV

Saturday, September 16

10:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

Madrid Master, Semifinal

sport1TV

Saturday, September 17

10:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

Madrid Master, Final

SPORT1,

sport1TV

Wednesday, September 27

04:00 p.m. live (free-TV), 11:00 a.m. live (sport1TV)

World Padel Tour

German Padel Open, Duesseldorf, Qualification, Intermediate Round

SPORT1, sport1TV

Thursday, September 28

04:00 p.m. live (free-TV), 11:00 a.m. live (sport1TV)

World Padel Tour

German Padel Open, Duesseldorf, Round of 16

SPORT1, sport1TV

Friday, September 29

04:00 p.m. live (free-TV), 11:00 a.m. live (sport1TV)

World Padel Tour

German Padel Open, Duesseldorf, Quarterfinal

SPORT1, sport1TV

Saturday, September 30

11:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

German Padel Open, Duesseldorf, Semifinal

sport1TV

Sunday, October 1

11:00 a.m. live

World Padel Tour

German Padel Open, Duesseldorf

Final

SPORT1

Sunday, October 1

03:00 p.m.

Highlights World Padel Tour

German Padel Open, Duesseldorf

For more information or any questions, please contact:

Michael Röhrig ⅼ Mathias Frohnapfel

Communication

Sport1 GmbH

Muenchener Straße 101g

85737 Ismaning

Phone +49 (0)89 96066 1210