Am Samstag, den 7. Juli fällt in Noirmoutoier-en-L'ile der Startschuss der 105. Tour de France.
Insgesamt 176 Fahrer begeben sich dann auf die insgesamt 3351 Kilometer, verteilt auf 21 Etappen, bis zum Ziel auf den Champs Elysees am 29. Juli.
Die Etappen der Tour de France 2018 im Überblick:
7. Juli: 1. Etappe von Noirmoutier-En-L'Ile nach Fontenay-Le-Comte (201 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
8. Juli: 2. Etappe von Mouilleron-Saint-Germain nach La Roche-Sur-Yon (182,5 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
9. Juli: 3. Etappe von Cholet nach Cholet (35,5 km, Mannschaftszeitfahren, zum LIVETICKER)
10. Juli: 4. Etappe von La Baule nach Sarzeau (195 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
11. Juli: 5. Etappe von Lorient nach Quimper (204,5 km, hügeliges Terrain, zum LIVETICKER)
12. Juli: 6. Etappe von Brest nach Mur-de-Bretagne (181 km, hügeliges Terrain, zum LIVETICKER)
13. Juli: 7. Etappe von Fougeres nach Chartres (231 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
14. Juli: 8. Etappe von Dreux nach Amiens (181 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
15. Juli: 9. Etappe von Arras nach Roubaix (156,5 km, hügeliges Terrain, zum LIVETICKER)
16. Juli: Erster Ruhetag
17. Juli: 10. Etappe von Annecy nach Le Grand-Bornand (158,5 km, Bergetappe Alpen, zum LIVETICKER)
18. Juli: 11. Etappe von Albertville nach La Rosiere (108,5 km, Bergetappe Alpen, zum LIVETICKER)
19. Juli: 12. Etappe von Bourg-Saint-Maurice nach Alpe d'Huez (175,5 km, Bergetappe Alpen, zum LIVETICKER)
20. Juli: 13. Etappe von Le Borug-d'Oisans nach Valence (169,5 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
21. Juli: 14. Etappe von Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux nach Mende (188 km, hügeliges Terrain, zum LIVETICKER)
22. Juli: 15. Etappe von Millau nach Carcassonne (181,5 km, hügeliges Terrain, zum LIVETICKER)
23. Juli: Zweiter Ruhetag
24. Juli: 16. Etappe von Carcassonne nach Bagneres-de-Luchon (218 km, Bergetappe Pyrenäen, zum LIVETICKER)
25. Juli: 17. Etappe von Bagneres-de-Luchon nach Col de Portet (65 km, Bergetappe Pyrenäen, zum LIVETICKER)
26. Juli: 18. Etappe von Trie-sur-Baise nach Pau (171 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)
27. Juli: 19. Etappe von Lourdes – Laruns (200,5 km, Bergetappe Pyrenäen, zum LIVETICKER)
28. Juli: 20. Etappe von Sain-Pee-sur-Nivelle nach Espelette (31 km, Einzelzeitfahren, zum LIVETICKER)
29. Juli: 21. Etappe von Houilles nach Paris (116 km, Flachetappe, zum LIVETICKER)