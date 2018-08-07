Thorgan Hazard is the last player on manager Dieter Hecking's squad to return from the World Cup. Hazard comes back from Russia after achieving a respectable third place with Belgium.

Despite joining his teammates in the late stages of preparation before Borussia Mönchengladbach's Bundesliga season opener against Bayer Leverkusen on August 25th, it remains unclear whether he will stay at the club.

"For the moment I'm here and my mindset is to stay here and play for Borussia. But in football, you never know what can happen", the 25-year-old said.

Gladbach director Eberl: Only special offer for Hazard

Mönchengladbach's management have no intentions to let Hazard leave. They haven't received any official offers up to now, either. Director of sport Max Eberl doesn't expect Eden Hazard's brother to make a late exit: "If an offer should come in, it will have to be very special for Mönchengladbach to consider it", Eberl said.

Hazard joined the "Fohlen" in 2015, his contract runs until 2020.

