Hertha BSC Manager Michael Preetz: „Wir sind noch nicht reif genug!“

Hertha BSC Manager Michael Preetz spricht im CHECK24 Doppelpass über die gescheiterte Gruppenphase in der Europa League, die Entwicklung des Teams und zieht eine erste Bilanz von der „Übergangssaison“
ps-profis
Preetz: „Wir sind noch nicht reif genug!“ ...
10. Dez. 2017 - 15:30
02:54
Die PS Profis - das Spanien-Spezial "Vollgas ...
3. Jan. 2018 - 10:29
44:47
PS PRofis 10 Zylinder Folge 5
13. Sep. 2017 - 09:56
44:01
PS-PROFI Sidney stellt sich den Fragen der U ...
12. Sep. 2017 - 10:16
12:50
PS Profis Seat Spezial - Folge 3
21. Aug. 2017 - 15:31
44:24
PS Profis | 10 Zylinder, Augen auf beim Auto ...
11. Aug. 2017 - 22:00
44:46
PS Profis | Staffel 7, Folge 120 | Ein Auto ...
3. Aug. 2017 - 19:02
44:03
PS Profis im Einsatz | Folge 11 | Auto Defec ...
3. Aug. 2017 - 11:29
22:59
PS Profis im Einsatz | Folge 4 | 18 Mal um d ...
9. Juni 2017 - 10:09
22:33
PS Profis im Einsatz | Folge 3 | Kleines Aut ...
9. Juni 2017 - 10:07
23:00
PS Profis im Einsatz | Folge 2 | Alfa Katast ...
9. Juni 2017 - 09:46
22:58
PS Profis im Einsatz | Folge 1 | Der Horrorg ...
9. Juni 2017 - 09:46
22:40
PS Profis | 10 Zylinder, Die besten Verkäufe ...
24. Mai 2017 - 11:48
44:02
PS Profis | Staffel 7, Folge 119 | Luxuscoup ...
17. Mai 2017 - 15:46
44:10
J.P. dominiert Duell der Maschinen gegen Wie ...
10. Mai 2017 - 20:43
01:26
PS Profis | Staffel 7, Folge 118 | Bella Ita ...
21. Apr. 2017 - 12:15
44:20
PS Profis | 10 Zylinder, Die krassesten Chec ...
23. März 2017 - 17:28
45:09
Neue Folge! Last-Minute-Auto, Staffel 7, Fol ...
30. Sep. 2016 - 11:30
00:15
Die PS Profis - Last-Minute-Auto, Staffel 7, ...
28. Sep. 2016 - 16:27
45:16
Neue Folge! Patricks Funcar, Staffel 7, Folg ...
30. Aug. 2016 - 16:19
00:20
Die PS Profis - Patricks Funcar, Staffel 7, ...
30. Aug. 2016 - 15:36
44:13
Die PS Profis - Mannschaftsbus für 10.000, S ...
12. Aug. 2016 - 12:35
22:30
Die PS Profis - Kleiner Oldtimer, Staffel 7, ...
12. Aug. 2016 - 12:16
22:30
Die PS Profis - SUV für 20.000, Staffel 7, 1 ...
12. Aug. 2016 - 10:07
22:30
Die PS Profis - Stadtflitzer für schmale Mar ...
12. Aug. 2016 - 10:03
22:30
Die PS Profis - Frauenpower über 200PS, Staf ...
11. Aug. 2016 - 15:54
22:30
Die PS Profis - Kombi mit 200PS, Staffel 7, ...
11. Aug. 2016 - 15:50
22:30
Die PS Profis - Bienentransporter, Staffel 7 ...
11. Aug. 2016 - 14:37
22:30
Die PS Profis - Tauschgeschäfte, Staffel 7, ...
11. Aug. 2016 - 14:30
22:30
Die PS Profis - Ein Japaner für Ulrike, Staf ...
11. Aug. 2016 - 14:28
22:30
Die PS Profis - Zuverlässigkeit an oberster ...
11. Aug. 2016 - 13:45
22:30
Neue Folge! PS Profis vs. Rennprofis | Spezi ...
10. Aug. 2016 - 16:01
00:15
Die PS Profis - Etwas Lustiges für Jupp, Sta ...
25. Mai 2016 - 14:13
44:50
Die PS Profis - Ein Camper für die Seglerin ...
9. Apr. 2016 - 18:19
44:49
Die PS Profis - Ein neuer Großer für Nadine, ...
6. Apr. 2016 - 14:09
22:30
Die PS Profis - Hamburger sucht Bus, Staffel ...
31. März 2016 - 09:34
22:30
Die PS Profis - Kleiner Cityflitzer, Staffel ...
24. März 2016 - 08:49
44:48
Die PS Profis - Das Beste aus 2015
3. Dez. 2015 - 14:37
44:42
Geile Autos, heiße Frauen und ein PS-Profi m ...
28. Nov. 2015 - 17:41
01:59
Die PS Profis - Outtake 2, Folge 109
16. Okt. 2015 - 13:32
02:10
Die PS Profis - Outtake 1, Folge 109
16. Okt. 2015 - 13:11
01:39
Die PS Profis - Ein preiswerter Familienvan ...
24. Aug. 2015 - 09:20
22:02
Die PS Profis - Outtake 2, Folge 107
17. Aug. 2015 - 14:56
01:35
Die PS Profis - Outtake 1, Folge 107
17. Aug. 2015 - 14:56
01:49
Die PS Profis - Outtake 2, Folge 104
30. Juni 2015 - 09:59
02:12
Die PS Profis - Outtake 3, Folge 104
30. Juni 2015 - 09:59
02:10
Die PS Profis - Outtake 1, Folge 104
30. Juni 2015 - 09:59
01:41
Die PS Profis - Ein Familien-Kombi für Dean ...
5. Juni 2015 - 17:28
22:00

Hertha BSC Manager Michael Preetz spricht im CHECK24 Doppelpass über die gescheiterte Gruppenphase in der Europa League, die Entwicklung des Teams und zieht eine erste Bilanz von der „Übergangssaison“
doppelpass 04.03.18
Der CHECK24 Doppelpass mit Edgar Jarchow und ...
5. März 2018 - 18:23
01:11:26
Zu alt für Real? Dopa-Experten raten „Lewy“ ...
4. März 2018 - 14:07
03:55
Streich zu Bayern? Unsinn – meint die Dopa-R ...
4. März 2018 - 13:46
02:58
Reif fordert BVB-Umbruch
4. März 2018 - 12:53
01:55
Basler legt Reus Wechsel nahe
4. März 2018 - 12:34
01:11
„Nicht erstligatauglich!“ Expertenrunde zerl ...
4. März 2018 - 12:11
01:47
doppelpass 25.02.18
Der CHECK24 Doppelpass mit Hertha-Coach Pal ...
26. Feb. 2018 - 18:52
01:12:40
Hört Heynckes auf? Experten diskutieren FCB- ...
25. Feb. 2018 - 14:01
02:10
Großer Koffer: Dardai bringt Doppelpass zum ...
25. Feb. 2018 - 13:31
01:18
Wegen Startelf-Frust: Doppelpass feiert Arje ...
25. Feb. 2018 - 13:10
02:50
Experten einig: HSV-Abstieg ist notwendig ...
25. Feb. 2018 - 12:24
02:16
Nach der Derby-Pleite: So ist die Lage beim ...
25. Feb. 2018 - 11:30
02:06
doppelpass 18.02.18
Der CHECK24 Doppelpass vom 18.02.2018 mit Se ...
19. Feb. 2018 - 19:37
01:10:52
Wieder Bayern-Bonus bei Ellenbogenschlag von ...
18. Feb. 2018 - 15:09
04:01
Bundesliga: Mehr schlechte Spieler als je zu ...
18. Feb. 2018 - 15:05
02:55
Kehl überzeugt: "Hätte einen Pokalsieg mehr! ...
18. Feb. 2018 - 13:11
01:36
„Das ist Pack!“: Skandal-Plakat beim HSV ...
18. Feb. 2018 - 12:34
04:47
Beim HSV wird es jetzt ernst
18. Feb. 2018 - 11:38
04:34
Der CHECK24 Doppelpass vom 04.02.2018 mit Ha ...
5. Feb. 2018 - 18:57
01:21:07
doppelpass 11.02.18
Effenberg erklärt seine Liga-Revolution
11. Feb. 2018 - 14:51
04:02
Goretzka der neue Matthäus?
11. Feb. 2018 - 13:53
00:58
Poulsen verrät Details zum Keita-Wechsel
11. Feb. 2018 - 13:28
04:11
Robbery-Verlängerung: Für den Doppelpass Pfl ...
11. Feb. 2018 - 12:13
02:05
Schnellste Phrase in der Doppelpass-Geschich ...
11. Feb. 2018 - 12:11
00:46
