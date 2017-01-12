Eindrücke vom Snowmageddon 2017 in den USA

Christian Wörndle -

Jetzt wollen wir Mal nicht jammern, mittlerweile haben wir auch einiges an Schnee bekommen und Nachschub ist bereits im Anmarsch. Doch was da gerade in den USA abgeht ist nochmals eine andere Liga!

Wie ihr vielleicht mitbekommen habt, wird der Westen der USA momentan gerade zu mit Schnee überschüttet. Viele Skigebiete mussten sogar geschlossen werden wegen der zu großen Schneemassen. EIn Kindheitstraum? Naha, vielleicht irgendwie schon, aber wir hoffen, dass die dadurch entstehenden Gefahren auch bedacht werden. Auf jeden Fall haben wir für euch ein paar Eindrücke gesammelt, schaut doch Mal durch:

Well, it snowed over 2 feet in 24 hours! Both @squawalpine mountains are closed today due to weather and conditions, and our January snow total is over 10.5 FEET! #mysquawalpine #findyourzone Ein von Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) gepostetes Video am 10. Jan 2017 um 8:49 Uhr

We may be closed today, but that doesn't mean we're not hard at work. We will push through whatever Mother Nature throws at us. #workhardplayhard Ein von Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) gepostetes Foto am 10. Jan 2017 um 13:24 Uhr

Ein von SnowBrains (@snowbrains) gepostetes Foto am 7. Jan 2017 um 7:15 Uhr

With over 100" of snow at Main Lodge since Christmas, the town of Mammoth is seeing its fair share of snow too. Round three of the storms hits tonite! ❄️ 📷 @rndmmedia Ein von Wave Rave Snowboard Shop (@wave_rave) gepostetes Foto am 10. Jan 2017 um 15:19 Uhr

4th day in a row no ski resorts are opened here in Tahoe. Going crazy!!!! #cabinfever #snowmagedon #pitted #nopower #ihave2generators #lightsout #beer30 Ein von Kerry Lofy (@lofyskis) gepostetes Video am 11. Jan 2017 um 17:16 Uhr

Tonight I carved out a snow meter marking accumulation on the back deck since Jan 1. More feet of snow expected tonight through the week. Eating cat food and cheese wiz. #tahoedonner #truckeelife Ein von Derek Moore (@derekwmoore) gepostetes Foto am 10. Jan 2017 um 17:38 Uhr

JANU-buried! Average snowfall for January in the past 45 years has been 70". In the first 5 days of 2017, we've received 120% of that. 📷: @jrichitelli #mysquawalpine #findyourzone Ein von Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) gepostetes Foto am 5. Jan 2017 um 14:48 Uhr

The storm hasn't let up yet, and we're pretty okay with that... 😬🌨️🌨️🌨️😬 Ein von Homewood Mountain Resort (@skihomewood) gepostetes Foto am 2. Jan 2017 um 15:03 Uhr

Merken

© Primesports.de