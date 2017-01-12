Eindrücke vom Snowmageddon 2017 in den USA

Jetzt wollen wir Mal nicht jammern, mittlerweile haben wir auch einiges an Schnee bekommen und Nachschub ist bereits im Anmarsch. Doch was da gerade in den USA abgeht ist nochmals eine andere Liga!
Wie ihr vielleicht mitbekommen habt, wird der Westen der USA momentan gerade zu mit Schnee überschüttet. Viele Skigebiete mussten sogar geschlossen werden wegen der zu großen Schneemassen. EIn Kindheitstraum? Naha, vielleicht irgendwie schon, aber wir hoffen, dass die dadurch entstehenden Gefahren auch bedacht werden. Auf jeden Fall haben wir für euch ein paar Eindrücke gesammelt, schaut doch Mal durch:
Well, it snowed over 2 feet in 24 hours! Both @squawalpine mountains are closed today due to weather and conditions, and our January snow total is over 10.5 FEET! #mysquawalpine #findyourzone
Ein von Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) gepostetes Video am
Just a bit of snow up here. ASI parking lot 📷 @vincentzachaherthel | RESORT UPDATE: It's looking good for tomorrow. I-80 has opened and the storm is letting up a bit. We will NOT get Old 40 for tomorrow, as there are still some avalanche concerns. So get here early, carpool and expect to see some traffic in and out of the resort since there will only be one way to get here. Our team is plowing lots as fast as possible, but 102" takes some time to clear. They are still calling for 10-20" overnight, but that is like a dusting after the pounding we have taken. As we have seen the past few days, plans could still change, but I would put money on this call. Tomorrow's plan: 9am opening of Jerome, Disney, Nob Hill & Christmas Tree. Lincoln will be on a delayed opening (not sure what time at the moment). Judah Lodge will be open tomorrow for all services aside from Ski School operations. Village Lodge will be open for all skier services. My recommendation: arrive at 8am with a car load of friends, park in the Judah lot, take a warm-up stroll through the Village to the base of Disney and get the goods. Lastly, just remember, everyone here tomorrow is after the same thing, having fun while sliding on snow. I hope to see tons of high-fives and smiles out there tomorrow.
Ein von Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) gepostetes Foto am
We may be closed today, but that doesn't mean we're not hard at work. We will push through whatever Mother Nature throws at us. #workhardplayhard
Ein von Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) gepostetes Foto am
This is how much snow #Kirkwood got. (📷 @thesnowgauge) ❄ ❄ ❄ #snow #powder #freshpowder #powderday #freshsnow #snowcrunch #skiing #skilife #snowboarding #snowboardlife #tahoe #skitahoe
Ein von Snowcrunch.Com (@snowcrunch) gepostetes Foto am
#MammothMountain got 14 feet of snow this week! 😱 (📷 @drbobpeterson) ❄ ❄ ❄ #snow #powder #freshpowder #powderday #freshsnow #snowcrunch #skiing #skilife #snowboarding #snowboardlife #mammoth
Ein von Snowcrunch.Com (@snowcrunch) gepostetes Foto am
With over 100" of snow at Main Lodge since Christmas, the town of Mammoth is seeing its fair share of snow too. Round three of the storms hits tonite! ❄️ 📷 @rndmmedia
Ein von Wave Rave Snowboard Shop (@wave_rave) gepostetes Foto am
4th day in a row no ski resorts are opened here in Tahoe. Going crazy!!!! #cabinfever #snowmagedon #pitted #nopower #ihave2generators #lightsout #beer30
Ein von Kerry Lofy (@lofyskis) gepostetes Video am
Mount Rose, Incline Village, Lake Tahoe... ❄️🌞☁️ Stay Warmth! . #rosemountain #rosepass #mountrose #inclinevillage #laketahoe #nomad #yogilife #photogram #photooftheday #nomad #yogilife #yoga #cheflife #drone #dronestagram #dronephotography #foodporn #foodie #foodgasm #finedining #winelover #food #atascate #travelphotography #travelingram
Ein von Jorge Simental (@jorgesimental) gepostetes Foto am
Tonight I carved out a snow meter marking accumulation on the back deck since Jan 1. More feet of snow expected tonight through the week. Eating cat food and cheese wiz. #tahoedonner #truckeelife
Ein von Derek Moore (@derekwmoore) gepostetes Foto am
Guess the use of a ski rack is out of the question? After a regional power outage (restored at @squawalpine), blizzard conditions and historic snowfall, we're gearing up to have limited and delayed terrain openings at both mountains tomorrow, January 12. Stay tuned to the app or website for real-time resort info and please be patient as we work through this dynamic weather and conditions. Know that we want to get the mountain open for everyone to enjoy, but safety is our top priority. #januBURIED #mysquawalpine #findyourzone
Ein von Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) gepostetes Foto am
JANU-buried! Average snowfall for January in the past 45 years has been 70". In the first 5 days of 2017, we've received 120% of that. 📷: @jrichitelli #mysquawalpine #findyourzone
Ein von Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) gepostetes Foto am
The storm hasn't let up yet, and we're pretty okay with that... 😬🌨️🌨️🌨️😬
Ein von Homewood Mountain Resort (@skihomewood) gepostetes Foto am
