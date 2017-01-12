vergrößernverkleinern
Eindrücke vom Snowmageddon 2017 in den USA
Christian Wörndle -

Jetzt wollen wir Mal nicht jammern, mittlerweile haben wir auch einiges an Schnee bekommen und Nachschub ist bereits im Anmarsch. Doch was da gerade in den USA abgeht ist nochmals eine andere Liga!

Wie ihr vielleicht mitbekommen habt, wird der Westen der USA momentan gerade zu mit Schnee überschüttet. Viele Skigebiete mussten sogar geschlossen werden wegen der zu großen Schneemassen. EIn Kindheitstraum? Naha, vielleicht irgendwie schon, aber wir hoffen, dass die dadurch entstehenden Gefahren auch bedacht werden. Auf jeden Fall haben wir für euch ein paar Eindrücke gesammelt, schaut doch Mal durch:

Just a bit of snow up here. ASI parking lot 📷 @vincentzachaherthel | RESORT UPDATE: It's looking good for tomorrow. I-80 has opened and the storm is letting up a bit. We will NOT get Old 40 for tomorrow, as there are still some avalanche concerns. So get here early, carpool and expect to see some traffic in and out of the resort since there will only be one way to get here. Our team is plowing lots as fast as possible, but 102" takes some time to clear. They are still calling for 10-20" overnight, but that is like a dusting after the pounding we have taken. As we have seen the past few days, plans could still change, but I would put money on this call. Tomorrow's plan: 9am opening of Jerome, Disney, Nob Hill & Christmas Tree. Lincoln will be on a delayed opening (not sure what time at the moment). Judah Lodge will be open tomorrow for all services aside from Ski School operations. Village Lodge will be open for all skier services. My recommendation: arrive at 8am with a car load of friends, park in the Judah lot, take a warm-up stroll through the Village to the base of Disney and get the goods. Lastly, just remember, everyone here tomorrow is after the same thing, having fun while sliding on snow. I hope to see tons of high-fives and smiles out there tomorrow.

The storm hasn't let up yet, and we're pretty okay with that... 😬🌨️🌨️🌨️😬

