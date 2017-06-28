After Work Edit: Albee Layer ‚Black Wave‘

no video Janine Reith -

Harter Tag? Hier ein neues Meisterwerk der Film- und Surfkunst zur Unterhaltung: Albee Layer und 'Black Wave'.

Filmemacher Dan Norkunas und Albee Layer ohne exotische Trips, ohne Mega Swells - Einach Albee, wie er die rohe Schönheit einiger Local Spots auf seinem Brett unter die Lupe nimmt. Albee, in seiner vollen Pracht des Surfens. Der Film stellt die geschliffene Variante des rohen Diamanten dar. Danke Albee Layer und Dan Norkunas für dieses Edit!

Und jetzt seht selbst:

https://vimeo.com/223174437

"Last year was a bit of an after thought. Seemed like everyone still had an El Nino hangover and we were neck deep on trying to finalize a documentary. We took breaks from cutting our new film Nervous Laughter by filming, but there were no trips, no hyped swells and no real concise thoughts on producing any new edits. Luckily for us this past year still provided unique days and we were able to cut a new piece entitled Black Wave."

