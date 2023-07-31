Nach Weltfußballer Karim Benzema und N‘Golo Kante wechselt auch der Brasilianer Fabinho zum saudischen Meister Al-Ittihad. Das bestätigte der Klub am Montagabend. Der 29-Jährige vom FC Liverpool erhält einen Dreijahresvertrag bis 2026. Als Ablösesumme für den defensiven Mittelfeldspieler waren zuletzt rund 46 Millionen Euro im Gespräch.