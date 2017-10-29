vergrößernverkleinern
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Jürgen Klopp holt sich die Glückwünsche von David Wagner ab © Getty Images
teilentwitternsammelnE-MailKommentare

Jürgen Klopp besiegt Kumpel David Wagner. Leroy Sane trifft weiter wie er will und Manchester United gewinnt das Topspiel gegen Tottenham dank eines Jokers.

FC Arsenal - Swansea City 2:1

Crystal Palace -West Ham United 2:2

FC Liverpool -Huddersfield Town 3:0

Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0

FC Watford - Stoke City 0:1

West Bromwich Albion -Manchester City 2:3

AFC Bournemouth - FC Chelsea 0:1

teilentwitternsammelnE-MailKommentare
Bitte bewerten Sie diesen Artikel