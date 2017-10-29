FC Arsenal - Swansea City 2:1
Crystal Palace -West Ham United 2:2
FC Liverpool -Huddersfield Town 3:0
Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0
FC Watford - Stoke City 0:1
West Bromwich Albion -Manchester City 2:3
AFC Bournemouth - FC Chelsea 0:1
Jürgen Klopp besiegt Kumpel David Wagner. Leroy Sane trifft weiter wie er will und Manchester United gewinnt das Topspiel gegen Tottenham dank eines Jokers.
FC Arsenal - Swansea City 2:1
Crystal Palace -West Ham United 2:2
FC Liverpool -Huddersfield Town 3:0
Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0
FC Watford - Stoke City 0:1
West Bromwich Albion -Manchester City 2:3
AFC Bournemouth - FC Chelsea 0:1