Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team – Das Team für 2018 steht

Das Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team fährt 2018 mit einem rein kanadischen Rennteam und einem neuen Sponsor auf. Hier gibt es alle Details und ein Actionvideo zum Schluss.
Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Das Team läutet 2018 mit einem neuen Partner ein. Eine Marke mit der Rocky Mountain bereits seit 1993 intensiv zusammenarbeitet. Die komplette Saison werden die drei Teamfahrer mit der Unterstützung und den Komponenten von Race Face bestreiten. Fahrer sowie Rocky Mountain sind stolz darauf wieder mit der vor Jahren im selben Haus ansässigen Marke verbunden zu sein.
Jesse schießt mit Mach 10 durch die die Wälder von British Columbia
Das Bike
Beim Arbeitsgerät setzen alle 3 Fahrer auf eine individuell aufgebaute Version der Rocky Mountain Instinct BC Edition mit Komponenten und der Unterstützung von: Race Face, Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, Smith, WTB, FTI Consulting, EVOC, Stages Cycling und OneUp Components.
Alle drei Fahrer setzten eine unterschiedlich konfigurierte Version des Rocky Mountain Instinct in der BC Edition
Das Team
Jesse Melamed
Jesse Melamed blickt auf seine erfolgreichste EWS Saison zurück und will dieses Jahr darauf aufbauen
- 12. EWS Series Overall Ranking - 2017
- 1. EWS Whistler, Canada - 2017
“I’m excited to start a new chapter of this team, with Race Face on board to strengthen the Canadian vibe. I’m really looking forward to working closely with another local brand that shares my passion and roots. The crash I had in Finale Ligure at the end of last season was a tough one to recover from, but I’ve been training hard and am confident I am going to come into the first race strong!”
– Jesse Melamed
2017 konnte Jesse bereits einen EWS Sieg davon tragen
Rémi Gauvin
Auch Rémi Gauvin blickt auf seine beste Saison bis dato zurück und fühlt sich stärker denn je zuvor
- 8. EWS Series Overall Ranking - 2017
- 5. EWS Whistler, Canada - 2017
“Partnering up with Race Face and their strong Canadian roots is something that is unique to the EWS and exciting for myself. I’m really looking forward to getting things kicked off in South America in a few weeks, traveling with Jesse, ALN, our new crew of mechanics and Team Manager! This off season has been really productive for me, and I feel super-strong coming into the first round.”
– Remi Gauvin
Mit Vollgas in die neue Saison
ALN (Andréane Lanthier Nadeau)
ALN wird die ersten zwei EWS Rennen aufgrund einer Handgelenksverletzung aussetzen müssen
- 11. EWS Series Overall Ranking - 2017
- 3. EWS Wicklow, Ireland - 2017
“I feel really happy and at home with our team for 2018. With such a good set up, it really is a bittersweet feeling to be sidelined for the two first rounds with a wrist injury. With the team supporting me, the matter at hand is to regain my maximum shred capacity to join the party ASAP. I look forward to seeing us evolve as a team this season and to enjoy not only the racing but the whole vibe.”
- ALN
Trotz Verletzung freut sich ALN auf die bevorstehende Rennsaison
Das Team in Action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xoQCClhpbw
