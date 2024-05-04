Bayern Münchens Trainer Thomas Tuchel baut sein Team für das Liga-Topspiel beim VfB Stuttgart (15.30 Uhr/Sky) massiv um. Tuchel nimmt nach dem Halbfinal-Hinspiel in der Champions League gegen Real Madrid (2:2) mit Blick auf das Rückspiel am Mittwoch sechs Wechsel vor.
Bayern-Rotation: Tuchel wechselt sechs Mal
Der Trainer baut sein Team vor dem Halbfinal-Rückspiel in der Champions League massiv um.
Bayern-Trainer Thomas Tuchel
Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Alphonso Davies, Raphael Guerreiro, Mathys Tel und Aleksandar Pavlovic stehen gegen den Tabellendritten in der Startelf. Dafür sitzen Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Müller, Konrad Laimer und Noussair Mazraoui erst einmal auf der Bank. Jamal Musiala ist nicht im Kader.