EM-Quali: Bizarrer Wirbel in Rumänien! "Dann sind Sie völlig verrückt geworden"

The EURO 2024 Group I, Round 1 Qualification match between Romania and Belarus The Romanian squad, led by their captain Nicolae Stanciu sings their national anthem during the EURO 2024 Group I, Round 1 Qualification match between Romania and Belarus at Arena Națională Stadium on March 28, 2023 in Bucharest, Romania. Bucharest Arena Națională Stadium Sector 2 Romania Copyright: xAlexandraxFechetex IMAGO_Alexandra Fechete_EURO2024_Rom-v-Bel003

© IMAGO/Alexandra Fechete