Ex-Werder-Star spricht über Krieg in Gaza

Milot Rashica of Besiktas celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team with teammates during the Turkish Super League match between Besiktas and Caykur Rizespor at Besiktas Park on May 3, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. Istanbul Turkey Copyright: xSeskimxPhotox Besiktas-Rizespor-030524 (43)

© IMAGO/Seskim Photo TR