Pol Espargaró kehrt als Wildcard-Pilot nach Mugello zurück: Comeback und technische Tests im Fokus

Grand Premio D™Italia Oakley During the Grand Premio D™Italia Oakley MotoGP Race at Mugello Autodromo, Italy. 43 Jack Miller, Factory Red Bull KTM leads 1 Francesco Bagnaia, ITA, Lenovo Ducati and 10 Luca Marini, ITA, Mooney VR6 Racing on the first lap Mugello Italy Copyright: xGrahamxHoltx _DX_0799

© IMAGO/Graham Holt FocusXS