MotoGP 2024: Bagnaia über Márquez – Triumph oder Desaster?

1 Francesco Bagnaia, ITA, Lenovo Ducati congratulating his teammate 23 Enea Bastianini, ITA, Lenovo Ducati on his victory and double win during the MotoGP race Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP - Silverstone, UK Silverstone UK Copyright: xCathyxQuelcuttix Silverstone 22

© IMAGO/Graham Holt FocusXS