Next home run for SPORT1: Long-term partnership concluded with Major League Baseball – live on SPORT1+, SPORT1 Extra and free-TV until 2026

Ismaning | New York, November 11, 2021 – „Take Me Out To The Ballgame!“ – SPORT1 is the new „Home Base of Baseball“ in German-speaking countries until 2026: Sport1 GmbH has acquired the platform-neutral exploitation rights from Major League Baseball (MLB) in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for the next five seasons from 2022 up to and including 2026 – with exclusive rights for linear broadcasting on pay-TV and free-TV in Germany. On pay-TV on SPORT1+ and on the multisports streaming platform SPORT1 Extra, which was launched in September, at least 150 matches of the regular season will be broadcast per season, and at least 15 matches on free-TV on SPORT1. Next year, the Regular Season will start with Opening Day on March 31 and run until October 2, 2022. The All-Star Game, which will take place next year on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and the Home Run Derby on July 18, also part of All-Star Week, will also be shown live on free-TV. In the Postseason starting in early October – with the Wild Card Round, Division Series, Championship Series and the World Series as the crowning finale – at least 30 games are scheduled on SPORT1+ and SPORT1 Extra. In the playoffs, selected matches will also be broadcast on free-TV, including at least two games of the World Series. In total, as many as 500 games per season will thus be broadcast live on SPORT1+, SPORT1 Extra and on free-TV on SPORT1. In addition to the live games, the weekly highlight magazine „MLB‘s Best“ and current highlights in „SPORT1 News“ will also be shown on TV. In addition, there will be comprehensive framework coverage with highlight clips on SPORT1′s digital and social media channels.