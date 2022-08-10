SPORT1 and MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA enter into cooperation with Better Collective to launch new sports betting section on SPORT1.de

Within the framework of the cooperation, Better Collective will be providing engaging content to educate and empower online bettors and help sport fans navigate in the market of sports betting. The partnership will be co-branded with Wettbasis.com – a Better Collective brand and a part of the media group that will be the providers of all the content for the new SPORT1.de sports betting section. The partnership agreement with SPORT1 and MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA is operational from August 2022. Within SPORT1 MEDIEN Group, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA comprises the extensive expertise in the fields of betting, poker, casino and lottery.