DFB awards media rights – big success for SPORT1: Multichannel sports platform wins live and highlight rights to the Women’s Bundesliga

Olaf Schroeder, CEO of Sport1 Medien AG and Chairman of the Management Board of Sport1 GmbH: „The DFB team‘s thrilling performance at the EURO in England and the fantastic atmosphere in the stadiums this summer in particular showed just how much potential there is in women‘s soccer – and what great personalities and exciting stories make the Women‘s Bundesliga so attractive. A particularly positive factor here is that, unlike many other German national teams, almost all DFB stars are also active in the domestic league. The task now is for the association, the clubs and the media to take this EURO euphoria with them – to give the league and its protagonists the stage they deserve. With the regular soccer slot for the top game on Monday evening on free-TV and in the free livestream, as well as accompanying full coverage on our TV, digital, audio and social media platforms, we will help to make all soccer fans want to see this league and its leading characters even more, freely available on our channels. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Media Rights team, led by Annika Rody, for bringing this right, which is currently more coveted than ever, into our portfolio.“