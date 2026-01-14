SPORT1 startet strategische Partnerschaft mit Gambit Technologies:

Media-for-Equity-Deal mit dem schwedischen Tech-Startup zur Stärkung der New-Business-Aktivitäten von SPORT1

-english version below-

Strategischer Schritt - SPORT1 steigt per Media-for-Equity-Deal beim schwedischen Tech-Startup Gambit Technologies AB ein

Eine Plattform mit Zukunft: Gambit definiert Online-Schach neu - mit KI-gestütztem Gameplay, fairem Matchmaking und globaler Community

Mehr als ein Investment - SPORT1 fördert Startups beim Markteintritt und erweitert gleichzeitig sein New-Business-Portfolio

Ismaning, 14. Januar 2026 - SPORT1 investiert in digitale Innovation: Das führende Multichannel-Sport- und Entertainment-Portal im deutschsprachigen Raum geht eine strategische Partnerschaft mit Gambit Technologies AB ein. Das in Stockholm ansässige Tech-Startup entwickelt eine leistungsstarke Online-Schachplattform, die den Klassiker neu definiert - mit KI-gestütztem Gameplay, faires Matchmaking und einem immersiven, community-getriebenen Nutzererlebnis.

Der Einstieg erfolgt im Rahmen eines Media-for-Equity-Deals, mit dem SPORT1 sein New-Business-Portfolio gezielt erweitert. Damit verfolgt das Unternehmen das Ziel, Startups beim Markteintritt aktiv zu unterstützen und zugleich das eigene Geschäftsmodell durch innovative Partnerschaften im digitalen Bereich zu stärken.

Partnerschaft mit Perspektive

„Mit der Kooperation mit Gambit setzen wir ein klares Zeichen für Innovation und Partnerschaft“, sagt Manuel Atzler, Director New Business & Brand Commercial bei SPORT1. „Wir sehen in Gambit ein enormes Potenzial - nicht nur im Bereich Gaming, sondern auch in der Art und Weise, wie Technologie Communitys verbindet. Durch unseren Media-for-Equity-Deal schaffen wir die Basis für Wachstum und Markenbekanntheit im deutschsprachigen Markt.“

Auch Gambit-CEO und Gründer Viktor Brolin blickt voller Zuversicht auf die Zusammenarbeit: „Unsere Mission ist es, die beste Online-Schachplattform der Welt zu schaffen - sicher, leistungsstark und für Spieler aller Stärken zugänglich. Mit SPORT1 haben wir einen starken Partner, der unsere Vision teilt und uns beim Eintritt in den deutschsprachigen Markt unterstützt.“

Innovation trifft Partnerschaft

Mit der Beteiligung an Gambit setzt SPORT1 den nächsten Schritt in seiner New-Business-Strategie: digitale Wachstumsfelder identifizieren, Partnerschaften eingehen und Innovationen vorantreiben. Die Kooperation mit Gambit verbindet Sport, Technologie und Community auf neue Weise und zeigt, wie SPORT1 sein Portfolio auch jenseits klassischer Sportformate konsequent weiterentwickelt.

Ansprechpartner für weitere Informationen und Rückfragen:

Susanne Smoll

Communication

Sport1 GmbH

Münchener Straße 101g

85737 Ismaning

Tel. +49 (0)89 96066 2526

ÜBER SPORT1

#mittendrin mit SPORT1: Die führende Multichannel-Sport- und Entertainment-Plattform im deutschsprachigen Raum steht für hochwertigen Live-Sport und Entertainment-Formate, ausgewiesene Kompetenz sowie eine fundierte und unterhaltsame Berichterstattung. Unter der Dachmarke SPORT1 vereint die Sport1 GmbH sämtliche TV-, Digital, Audio- und Social-Media-Aktivitäten: Zum Portfolio des Medien-Unternehmens mit Sitz in Ismaning bei München gehört der auf Entertainment und Sport fokussierte Free-TV-Sender SPORT1, der in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz auf verschiedenen Plattformen angeboten wird. Darüber hinaus bieten SPORT1.de, eine der führenden digitalen Sportplattformen in Deutschland, und die SPORT1 App, eine der erfolgreichsten deutschen Sport-Apps, aktuelle Inhalte sowie im Video-Bereich ein umfangreiches Livestream- und On-Demand-Angebot an Sportarten und Wettbewerben sowie Sport- und Entertainment-Formaten. SPORT1 ist zudem mit einem eigenen SPORT1 YouTube-Channel aktiv. Die Entertainment-Formate, die im Free-TV ausgestrahlt werden, bietet die Sport1 GmbH dem Publikum seit 2025 auch auf der neuen digitalen Entertainment-Plattform show1.tv im Livestream und on-demand an.

ENGLISH VERSION:

SPORT1 launches strategic partnership with Gambit Technologies

Media-for-Equity deal with the Swedish tech startup to strengthen SPORT1’s new business activities

A strategic step – SPORT1 enters into a media-for-equity deal with Swedish tech startup Gambit Technologies AB

A platform with a future: Gambit is redefining online chess – with AI-powered gameplay, fair matchmaking and a global community

More than an investment – SPORT1 supports startups in entering the market while expanding its own new business portfolio

Ismaning, 14 January 2026 - SPORT1 is investing in digital innovation: The leading multi-channel sports and entertainment platform in the German-speaking region is entering into a strategic partnership with Gambit Technologies AB. The Stockholm-based tech startup is developing a powerful online chess platform that redefines the classic game – with AI-driven gameplay, fair matchmaking and an immersive, community-driven user experience.

The entry is part of a media-for-equity deal through which SPORT1 is strategically expanding its new business portfolio. The aim is to actively support startups in their market entry while at the same time strengthening SPORT1’s own business model through innovative digital partnerships.

Partnership with perspective

“With the cooperation with Gambit we are sending a clear signal for innovation and partnership,” says Manuel Atzler, Director New Business & Brand Commercial at SPORT1. “We see enormous potential in Gambit – not only in the field of gaming, but also in the way technology connects communities. Through our media-for-equity deal, we are creating the basis for growth and for increasing Gambit’s brand awareness in the German-speaking market.”

Gambit CEO and founder Viktor Brolin also looks forward to the collaboration with confidence: “Our mission is to create the best online chess platform in the world – secure, high-performing and accessible for players of all skill levels. With SPORT1, we have a strong partner who shares our vision and supports us in entering the German-speaking market.”

Innovation meets partnership

By investing in Gambit, SPORT1 is taking the next step in its new business strategy: identifying digital growth areas, entering into partnerships and driving innovation. The cooperation with Gambit combines sports, technology and community in a new way and demonstrates how SPORT1 is consistently developing its portfolio beyond traditional sports formats.

For further information or media inquiries please contact:

Susanne Smoll

Communication

Sport1 GmbH

Münchener Straße 101g

85737 Ismaning

Tel. +49 (0)89 96066 2526

ABOUT SPORT1