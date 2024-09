NFL: Bittere Pille für Eagles

Sao Paulo (SP) 06 09-2024 - Eagles x Packers Sao Paulo (SP), 09 06 2024 - Eagles Packers - Match between Philadelphia Eagles x Green Bay Packers on Friday night (06) at Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo valid for the first week of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season. This is the first time that South America hosts an NFL match. IMAGO Karen Fontes Sao Paulo Brasil Copyright: xKARENxFONTESx

