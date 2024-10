Buccaneers evakuieren Tampa: Hurrikan Milton erzwingt Flucht nach New Orleans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) and center Graham Barton (62) help quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) avoid a sack from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 29, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY FLSN20240929122 STEVExNESIUS

© IMAGO/UPI Photo