NFL: Alvin Kamara verlängert bei den Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is pushed out of bounds by Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 22, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NOP2024092213 AJxSISCO

© IMAGO/UPI Photo