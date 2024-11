Headcoach raus! Trainer-Entlassung in der NFL

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, November 17, 2024Packers defeated the Bears 20-19. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY CHI20241117126 MARKxBLACK

© IMAGO/UPI Photo