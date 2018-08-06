vergrößernverkleinern
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery hopes Jerome Boateng doesn't leave the club
Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery hopes Jerome Boateng doesn't leave the club © Getty Images
teilenE-MailKommentare

München - Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is sad about the departure of Arturo Vidal to FC Barcelona and hopes Manchester United target Jerome Boateng stays.

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has come through his first pre-season under new manager Niko Kovac healthy and in good form. The French 35-year-old is said to be ahead of youngster Kingsley Coman in his fight for pole position on the German giants’ left flank.

Taking time for the media during Bayern’s training camp at Lake Tegernsee, Ribery spoke about...

...the departure of Arturo Vidal:

"Arturo leaving creates a difficult situation for our team, as he was a great player and also a great character. He always had a positive attitude and brought a lot of joy and spirit to our game. He was important to us, but that’s the way football and life go. It’s a pity, we played together for three years. I wish him and his family all the best in Barcelona."

...Jerome Boateng’s possible move to Manchester United:

"I hope he stays with us. Jerome is extremely important to us, also because of his presence. To me, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world. When he is at his full strength, we are in good form defensively."

...his impression of Bayern’s new manager Niko Kovac:

"Kovac was a professional player himself, so he has a lot of experience. He knows when it’s time to work hard and when we need to have a break. He loves his job and has loads of energy, he’s always motivated and open. He also likes to have a laugh with the players. His teams works well together, so we’re happy."

von Conan Furlong
Conan Furlong, Jahrgang 1995, absolviert 2019 seinen Master Sport Business und Kommunikation an der Munich Business School. Zuvor ... mehr »
von Florian Plettenberg Folgen@Plettigoal
Florian Plettenberg, Jahrgang 1988, studierte Wirtschaftswissenschaften an der Universität Kassel. Anschließend volontierte er an ... mehr »
von Stefan Kumberger Folgen@Kumbert
Stefan Kumberger, Jahrgang 1986, fand nach Zeitungs-Volontariat und Studium 2011 den Weg zu SPORT1. Dort war er zunächst als Redak ... mehr »
Nächste Artikel
previous article imagenext article image