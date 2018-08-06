Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has come through his first pre-season under new manager Niko Kovac healthy and in good form. The French 35-year-old is said to be ahead of youngster Kingsley Coman in his fight for pole position on the German giants’ left flank.

Taking time for the media during Bayern’s training camp at Lake Tegernsee, Ribery spoke about...

...the departure of Arturo Vidal:

"Arturo leaving creates a difficult situation for our team, as he was a great player and also a great character. He always had a positive attitude and brought a lot of joy and spirit to our game. He was important to us, but that’s the way football and life go. It’s a pity, we played together for three years. I wish him and his family all the best in Barcelona."

...Jerome Boateng’s possible move to Manchester United:

"I hope he stays with us. Jerome is extremely important to us, also because of his presence. To me, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world. When he is at his full strength, we are in good form defensively."

...his impression of Bayern’s new manager Niko Kovac:

"Kovac was a professional player himself, so he has a lot of experience. He knows when it’s time to work hard and when we need to have a break. He loves his job and has loads of energy, he’s always motivated and open. He also likes to have a laugh with the players. His teams works well together, so we’re happy."