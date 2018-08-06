Even though only 20 years old, Leon Bailey is already one of manager Heiko Herrlich’s key figures in his Bayer Leverkusen squad. Bailey racked up an impressive 15 scorer points in 30 Bundesliga games last season, taking his club to fifth place.

Thus, it’s no surprise several European top sides are interested in the Jamaican winger. Now, Bailey himself has opened up on the possibility of leaving Leverkusen.

“I won’t make any promises”, Bailey told kicker. “What I can say is that I’m fully focussed on developing as a young player. If a club wants to sign me, my management and Bayer Leverkusen will deal with it. It’s their decision.”

There had been rumours of Bailey’s possible move to Italian club AS Roma as well as Premier League giants Chelsea.