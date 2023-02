Champions League: Feuerwerk vor Real-Hotel - vor Top-Duell FC Liverpool gegen Real Madrid

Liverpool v Real Madrid - Champions League - Round of 16 - Anfield Fans set off smoke flares ahead of the Champions League round of 16 match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday February 21, 2023. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xPeterxByrnex 71080073

© Imago