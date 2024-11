NBA: Augenverletzung schockt Thunder-Star

March 22, 2024, Toronto, On, CANADA: Toronto Raptors guard Jahmi us Ramsey (bottom right) battles for the ball with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (top) as Raptors guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (left) helps during second half NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, March 22, 2024. Canada News - March 22, 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAc35_ 20240322_zaf_c35_278 Copyright: xNathanxDenettex

© IMAGO/ZUMA Press