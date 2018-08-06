by Conan Furlong

Leaving the Allianz Arena after Bayern Munich's 1:0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday evening, Jerome Boateng had no intentions of speaking to the media. Following his first game after returning from World Cup holidays, he headed straight to the exit with his headphones on.

The Germany international's future is still not clear and with Bild reporting United apparently contacted Bayern about Boateng during their stay in Germany, rumours regarding his departure keep circulating.

The Red Devils are in pole position on the hunt for the centre-back, with Paris Saint-Germain also keen to sign the 29-year-old, priced around £50 million. Nonetheless, Jose Mourinho will have to move fast, since the transfer deadline this season is already on August 9th.

Neuer and Alaba speak about Boateng's future

Despite Boateng’s future not being clear, teammate Manuel Neuer is optimistic about him staying in Munich. Asked by SPORT1 whether he thinks Boateng, who got to play the second half in the newly designed Allianz Arena, will remain part of the German champions, Neuer said: “Of course! But if he does leave, it would be a shame and we would miss him.”

Left-back David Alaba agreed with his goalkeeper. Not only he, but "everyone would be sad if he left", Alaba told SPORT1. The Austrian international thinks Boateng's departure would mean a great loss of quality to the team: "He is a world-class player, one of the best in his position."

Alaba also admitted talking about their future to Boateng and former teammate Arturo Vidal, who recently signed with Spanish side FC Barcelona: "Of course we talk about these things, but in the end the individual has to decide – and one has to respect this decision."

Bayern manager Kovac: "Want to work with Boateng"

After comfortably beating United on Sunday evening, new Bayern manager Niko Kovac spoke to RTL on the matter: “As far as I know, there is nothing new. I have three world-class centre-backs and I am keen to keep working with them.”

Also, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said there was no new development regarding the world champion's future, whose contract runs until 2021.

Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had started the rumours after announcing Boateng had new plans in mind during Bayern's USA pre-season tour this summer.