„Game On“ for five further years - more darts than ever before: SPORT1 extends extensive cooperation with DAZN in the long term until 2026

SPORT1 has been broadcasting the World Darts Championship continuously since 2004 and was thus in the heart of the action for the 18th time in a row at the recent 2022 World Darts Championship. Once again, very good ratings were achieved: The broadcasts of the spectacle from London‘s Alexandra Palace reached an average of 530,000 viewers aged three and over (Z3+) in free-TV, the second-best figure in the channel‘s history. New all-time records for the entire World Championships are the average market shares of 2.7 percent among total viewers (Z3+) and 5.1 percent in the core advertising-relevant target group of men aged 14 to 59 (M14-59). The final, with Peter Wright‘s triumph over Michael Smith, was watched by an average of 1.65 million darts fans, with peaks of up to two million viewers. In addition, the live broadcast achieved a new record market share of 6.8 percent among total viewers (Z3+). In terms of coverage, this is the second-best darts live broadcast of all time for SPORT1 after the 2018 World Championship final. The coverage of the #DartsWM on the digital SPORT1 platforms was also once again a complete success: Overall, the livestream offers achieved more than 11.3 million views, more than ever before. Another record in the digital sector includes 13.8 million video views.