Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is in favour of an earlier transfer deadline in Germany's Bundesliga, similar to the newly introduced model in the Premier League.

Speaking to RTL, Rummenigge said: "From Bayern Munich's point of view, this would be an advantage. Generally speaking I think it's an interesting alternative to have the transfer period end before the first matchday."

For the first time the Premier League's transfer period will end considerably earlier in comparison to Europe's elite. Coming Thursday, August 9th, marks the last chance for English clubs to seal a deal for an incoming player.

From then on, Europe's transfer market will be missing its most potent buyer. Nonetheless, Premier League clubs can still sell players until August 31st.

Small Bundesliga clubs against new deadline day

"Personally, I would also prefer a shorter transfer period. Quite frankly, three months are a month too much", the 62-year-old went on.

"We've already discussed this in Europe multiple times. The big clubs are in favour of the change", Rummenigge said. This wouldn’t be the case with smaller and less wealthy sides, he admitted.

The former Bayern player explained in detail the small clubs' reasoning: "They argued that, should they not qualify for the Europa or Champions League, they would be forced to sell players in order to stay financially stable. They succeeded in pushing this through with the UEFA."

The German giants recently sold Arturo Vidal to FC Barcelona and are on the verge of letting centre-back Jerome Boateng leave to Manchester United. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teammate David Alaba expressed their hope not to lose the 29-year-old.

